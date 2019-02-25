Dr. Amir Bajoghli Recognized as Top Doctor in Dermatology by Northern Virginia Magazine 

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Bajoghli of the Skin and Laser Surgery Center has once more been awarded recognition as a Top Doctor in Dermatology and MOHS Surgery for 2019, by Northern Virginia Magazine.

This award is presented to physicians and surgeons in the Northern Virginia area as an Official Recognition of Continued Commitment to Providing Nothing Short of Excellence.

The annual “Top Doctors” list is compiled based on peer and panel recommendations. This year, among the many physicians and surgeons recognized within their specialties, Northern Virginia Magazine gave the Top Doctor award to McLean’s own Dr. Bajoghli.

According to the magazine, panels nominate doctors based on internal evaluations, patient reviews, peer recognition, and an evaluation of the overall quality of care offered by the doctor.

Each physician and surgeon who gets awarded a spot on this coveted list has been voted on by the magazine’s exclusive list of peers and this specially convened panel. This is a prestigious listing and quite an accomplishment, especially given the number of competing physicians in the Northern Virginia area. Recognition such as this speaks highly of the quality of care each Top Doctor provides.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli would like to thank Northern Virginia Magazine for this honor and also give thanks to his amazing staff for their professionalism and support.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University Schools of Medicine and Hospitals. He is board certified in Dermatology and board eligible in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines.

Dr. Bajoghli has a flourishing private practice with offices in McLean and Woodbridge, VA. Dr. Bajoghli has been involved in lecturing other physicians regionally and internationally as well as teaching medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University in the Department of Dermatology and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140