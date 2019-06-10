Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Featured in Forbes Credit Card Rewards Article

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering
various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently featured in a
new Forbes
article discussing credit card rewards and the factors that people
must consider when choosing one.
Dr.
Andy Khawaja was inducted as a member of the Forbes
Finance Council to offer his FinTech (financial technology)
knowledge, experience, and advice to the Forbes readership.
Dr. Khawaja is world renowned for his success with Allied Wallet and
known for his entrepreneur outreach and his desire to give back to the
tech, entrepreneur, and student communities.
In this Forbes article, he offers a unique perspective on credit
cards and important things to consider beyond the rewards.
“While many people focus on cash back, hotel stays, or airline miles,
it’s important not to cloud your perspective on the credit card offering
with these relatively small rewards,” Allied Wallet’s Founder said,
“…it’s important to consider the amenities available to you in terms of
security and fraud protection.”
Many people overlook the importance of security in digital payments and
focus on dining benefits or other bait methods that credit cards use to
encourage spending sprees.
Andy Khawaja said, “We are in the age of digital payments and it’s
great, but you must make sure that you are working with a provider that
protects you 100%.”
While perks and incentives can be great to accrue on money you already
planned on spending, this Forbes article gives important insights
on choosing the best card in today’s market.
