Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Featured in Forbes Credit Card Rewards Article

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently featured in a new Forbes article discussing credit card rewards and the factors that people must consider when choosing one.

Dr. Andy Khawaja was inducted as a member of the Forbes Finance Council to offer his FinTech (financial technology) knowledge, experience, and advice to the Forbes readership.

Dr. Khawaja is world renowned for his success with Allied Wallet and known for his entrepreneur outreach and his desire to give back to the tech, entrepreneur, and student communities.

In this Forbes article, he offers a unique perspective on credit cards and important things to consider beyond the rewards.

“While many people focus on cash back, hotel stays, or airline miles, it’s important not to cloud your perspective on the credit card offering with these relatively small rewards,” Allied Wallet’s Founder said, “…it’s important to consider the amenities available to you in terms of security and fraud protection.”

Many people overlook the importance of security in digital payments and focus on dining benefits or other bait methods that credit cards use to encourage spending sprees.

Andy Khawaja said, “We are in the age of digital payments and it’s great, but you must make sure that you are working with a provider that protects you 100%.”

While perks and incentives can be great to accrue on money you already planned on spending, this Forbes article gives important insights on choosing the best card in today’s market.

