Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Guides Young Executives in Forbes

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering
various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently featured in a new
Forbes article guiding new finance professionals that are entering
the workforce.
The Forbes Finance Council inducts members with a proven track record
and valuable knowledge to share with other business owners and
professionals.
Dr.
Andy Khawaja, Founder of Allied
Wallet, was inducted several years ago and has shared invaluable
tips, advice, and informative articles with the Forbes readership on
topics like technology, society, and economic growth.
The focus of this Forbes article is to guide young executives as they
enter their career field. Some experts offered tips like getting
familiar with blockchain or taking the lead on your company’s digital
evolution.
Dr. Andy Khawaja advised new finance professionals to actively seek out
new knowledge.
Dr. Khawaja told Forbes, “My best advice for new professionals is to
seek as much knowledge and experience as possible. Use all the tools
available to you. The internet is a huge knowledge base where you can
learn an infinite number of things. Knowledge is power. It’s important
to put in the hours to learn and experience as much as possible.”
While many students believe that their education is complete upon
graduation, this is a widespread misconception. Andy Khawaja sought to
remind new professionals that they should be constantly learning.
Other contributors in the article offered similar advice, advising young
executives to join professional organizations and take courses.
Whether online or in a traditional setting, it is important to improve
and stay proficient at your job whether it is in the finance field or
any other professional field.
