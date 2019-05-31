Log in
Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Guides Young Executives in Forbes

05/31/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently featured in a new Forbes article guiding new finance professionals that are entering the workforce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005040/en/

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet is an expert on the Forbes Finance Council. (Photo: Business Wire) ...

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet is an expert on the Forbes Finance Council. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Forbes Finance Council inducts members with a proven track record and valuable knowledge to share with other business owners and professionals.

Dr. Andy Khawaja, Founder of Allied Wallet, was inducted several years ago and has shared invaluable tips, advice, and informative articles with the Forbes readership on topics like technology, society, and economic growth.

The focus of this Forbes article is to guide young executives as they enter their career field. Some experts offered tips like getting familiar with blockchain or taking the lead on your company’s digital evolution.

Dr. Andy Khawaja advised new finance professionals to actively seek out new knowledge.

Dr. Khawaja told Forbes, “My best advice for new professionals is to seek as much knowledge and experience as possible. Use all the tools available to you. The internet is a huge knowledge base where you can learn an infinite number of things. Knowledge is power. It’s important to put in the hours to learn and experience as much as possible.”

While many students believe that their education is complete upon graduation, this is a widespread misconception. Andy Khawaja sought to remind new professionals that they should be constantly learning.

Other contributors in the article offered similar advice, advising young executives to join professional organizations and take courses.

Whether online or in a traditional setting, it is important to improve and stay proficient at your job whether it is in the finance field or any other professional field.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
