Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Top COVID-19 Thought Leaders Take Stage During BIO Digital Week

Convening national experts at the epicenter of vaccine development for COVID-19 while presenting critical conversations on the state of the biopharma industry amid the pandemic

Anthony Fauci, M.D., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director and Moncef Slaoui, Ph.D., U.S. Operation Warp Speed Chief Advisor will speak on a special plenary session on Tuesday, June 9 during BIO Digital, a virtual conference hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) running June 8-12. Newly appointed BIO President & Chief Executive Officer Michelle McMurry-Heath, M.D., Ph.D., joins BIO Chairman of the Board Jeremy Levin, and outgoing Chief Executive Officer and industry champion Jim Greenwood to kick-off four days of discussions on how the biotech sector is rising to meet the greatest public health challenge in a century.

“I look forward to hearing from those leading the way to accelerate progress against this global pandemic, as well as other pressing issues as we gather virtually,” said McMurry-Heath. “We are inspired by the continued collaboration of biotechnology and pharma companies and look forward to BIO Digital 2020 revealing even more from innovators working to combat COVID-19 and leading health issues.”

New programming reflects a heightened focus on COVID-19 highlighting vaccine development, clinical trials, innovative collaborations and technologies to combat the pandemic. A three-part plenary, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, will feature notable speakers exploring the swift response from the industry to develop a vaccine against an unknown pathogen while facing challenges of manufacturing scale-up and global implementation. COVID-19 plenary sessions will be aired later, free of cost to the public.

The BIO Digital agenda includes at least 50 live and interactive sessions with an additional 60 on-demand sessions and over 250 company presentations focused on the leading industry topics and company pipelines. Beyond COVID-19, sessions will cover digital health, infectious diseases, cell and gene therapies, business development and finance, oncology, and more on the latest therapeutic advancements in healthcare. The impressive speaker lineup includes:

BIO remains committed to amplifying the industry’s efforts to develop solutions for patients. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BIO created a web page dedicated to resources for the biopharmaceutical industry. The Business Resource Center features the most up-to-date information on how to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. Another collaborative resource includes the Coronavirus Hub, a platform that will enable users to post requests for urgently needed resources and announce the availability of supplies and capacity.

