Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Top COVID-19 Thought Leaders Take Stage During BIO Digital Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Convening national experts at the epicenter of vaccine development for COVID-19 while presenting critical conversations on the state of the biopharma industry amid the pandemic

Anthony Fauci, M.D., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director and Moncef Slaoui, Ph.D., U.S. Operation Warp Speed Chief Advisor will speak on a special plenary session on Tuesday, June 9 during BIO Digital, a virtual conference hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) running June 8-12. Newly appointed BIO President & Chief Executive Officer Michelle McMurry-Heath, M.D., Ph.D., joins BIO Chairman of the Board Jeremy Levin, and outgoing Chief Executive Officer and industry champion Jim Greenwood to kick-off four days of discussions on how the biotech sector is rising to meet the greatest public health challenge in a century.

“I look forward to hearing from those leading the way to accelerate progress against this global pandemic, as well as other pressing issues as we gather virtually,” said McMurry-Heath. “We are inspired by the continued collaboration of biotechnology and pharma companies and look forward to BIO Digital 2020 revealing even more from innovators working to combat COVID-19 and leading health issues.”

New programming reflects a heightened focus on COVID-19 highlighting vaccine development, clinical trials, innovative collaborations and technologies to combat the pandemic. A three-part plenary, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, will feature notable speakers exploring the swift response from the industry to develop a vaccine against an unknown pathogen while facing challenges of manufacturing scale-up and global implementation. COVID-19 plenary sessions will be aired later, free of cost to the public.

The BIO Digital agenda includes at least 50 live and interactive sessions with an additional 60 on-demand sessions and over 250 company presentations focused on the leading industry topics and company pipelines. Beyond COVID-19, sessions will cover digital health, infectious diseases, cell and gene therapies, business development and finance, oncology, and more on the latest therapeutic advancements in healthcare. The impressive speaker lineup includes:

  • Mandy Bazile, Director, Government Affairs, Public Policy & Reimbursement, Genentech
  • Sharon Chan, MBA, MPH, D. Phil, Head of JLABS @ Shanghai, Johnson & Johnson Innovation
  • Julie Gerberding, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President & Chief Patient Officer, Merck & Co
  • Richard Hatchett, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
  • Stephen Hahn, M.D., FDA Commissioner
  • William Hait, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Johnson & Johnson External Innovation
  • Natalie Holles, Chief Executive Officer, Audentes, an Astellas Company
  • Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics Business Unit, Takeda
  • Peter Lee, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Healthcare
  • Heidi Marchand, PharmD, RPh, Global Head, Regulatory Policy and Intelligence, Gilead Sciences
  • Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research
  • Harlan Robins, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Co-Founder, Adaptive Biotechnologies
  • James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Pharma Partnering, Roche
  • George Scangos, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
  • Bill Sibold, Executive Vice President, Genzyme Corporation, a Sanofi Company
  • Bob Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Gene Therapy Business, Rare Disease, Global Innovation Pharma, Pfizer, Inc.
  • George Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder, President & Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron

Complimentary media registration is available to editors and reporters working full time for print, broadcast or web publications with valid press credentials.

Follow the us @BIOConvention and @IAmBIOtech join the conversation using #BIODigital.

BIO remains committed to amplifying the industry’s efforts to develop solutions for patients. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BIO created a web page dedicated to resources for the biopharmaceutical industry. The Business Resource Center features the most up-to-date information on how to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. Another collaborative resource includes the Coronavirus Hub, a platform that will enable users to post requests for urgently needed resources and announce the availability of supplies and capacity.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pREGO PAYMENT ARCHITECTURES : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
05:38pHERSHEY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pROTH CH ACQUISITION I CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pJADE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:38pHARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pFIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pFERRO CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:37pViacomCBS slashes up to 400 jobs as part of merger restructuring
RE
05:37pCOHEN & STEERS : Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:37pSwitch & Router Revenues Take a Billion Dollar COVID-19 Hit; Cisco Market Share Remains Stable
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group