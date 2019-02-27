Dr. Athanasios Papadopoulos joins Emergex as Chief Medical Officer

Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited (‘Emergex’), a biotechnology company
pioneering a new approach to synthetic vaccine development in the field
of infectious diseases, today announces the appointment of Athanasios
Papadopoulos, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective 1st
March 2019. Dr. Papadopoulos will report directly to Emergex’s CEO
Professor Thomas Rademacher.
In his new role Dr. Papadopoulos will use his extensive medical,
regulatory and clinical development expertise to provide leadership and
direction on the development of Emergex’s growing pipeline of vaccines.
Dr. Papadopoulos joins Emergex from Sanofi, the global pharmaceutical
company, where he was most recently Associate Vice President, Senior
Director and Clinical Franchise Leader of Global Clinical Sciences since
2015. During his time at Sanofi Dr. Papadopoulos played a critical role
in the development of Dengvaxia®, the first vaccine approved
for Dengue fever.
Prior to joining Sanofi, Dr. Papadopoulos worked at Novartis as Medical
Affairs Director and Senior Global Clinical Research Physician as well
as Lead Head of CLS and Senior Director of Clinical Development. During
his time at Novartis, he contributed to the successful development and
approval of the breakthrough Bexsero® Meningitis B vaccine.
Dr. Papadopoulos originally trained as a general practitioner in Greece
and specialized as a clinical bio-pathology consultant. He has a wealth
of clinical knowledge, strengthened by his more than 20 years of
experience working in industry – 10 of which he has spent holding senior
life sciences leadership roles.
Dr. Papadopoulos speaks English, French, Italian, Greek and Bulgarian
and in his spare time enjoys judo and painting.
Storme Moore-Thornicroft co-founder and COO at Emergex commented, “It
is a testament to the quality of our science that someone with
Athanasios’ experience has chosen to join our executive management team.
His knowledge and experience working in senior positions and the
successful development and approval of a number of vaccines makes him
the perfect candidate to be our new CMO. We look forward to working with
him as our programmes progress into and through clinical development.”
On his appointment as the new CMO, Dr Athanasios Papadopoulos
commented, “Coming from a larger, multinational corporation I am
eager to explore the opportunities that come with working in a
competitive, entrepreneurial, high-growth Company. Emergex’s novel
technology and pipeline hold the potential to revolutionise infectious
disease prevention and treatment and I am keen to be a part of the team
as they strive to realise that vision.”
About Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited
Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited (“Emergex”), a UK-based biotechnology
company headquartered in Oxford, is pioneering a new approach to vaccine
development in order to address some of the world’s most immediate
health threats including Flaviviruses, such as Dengue Fever and Zika as
well as Filoviruses, such as Ebola and Marburg viruses, and seasonal and
pandemic influenza.
The Company has developed a novel and ground-breaking approach to
vaccine manufacturing. It utilises 100% synthetic components that have
been validated in previous research, to activate T-cells of the immune
system to destroy infected human cells. It uses unique technologies
together with scientific insights to develop and manufacture vaccines at
a fraction of the time and cost of conventional vaccines. These are
administered using a skin patch technology which is practical to
administer and suited to regions that are infrastructurally-challenged
as well as for more advanced regions of the world.
Emergex is initially focussed on creating an internationally accessible,
clinical-grade vaccine repository for use by governments,
non-governmental organisations and charities, to act as a first line of
defence against existing and newly emerging infectious outbreaks.
Emergex is committed to making a positive impact in the communities that
are most affected by these infectious outbreaks, where a lack of
affordable and effective treatments adversely impacts health and
prosperity. Emergex is a member of the Social Stock Exchange in London,
the world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and
investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact
through their activities.
Find out more online at www.emergexvaccines.com.
