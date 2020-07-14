Log in
Dr. Bruce Stetar Appointed Chair of the 2020-21 ACBSP Board of Directors

07/14/2020 | 11:54am EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bruce Stetar, Associate Dean/Academic Program Director at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, has assumed the office of Chair of the 2020-21 Board of Directors for the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) www.acbsp.org, the first global accrediting body to accredit business, accounting, and business-related programs at all degree levels, and the first business accreditor to offer certificate accreditation. Stetar's election was first announced at the Council's annual business meeting, held June 25 during their first virtual conference.

Dr. Stetar has been an active member of ACBSP since 2007, involved in a variety of leadership roles on both the Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners and the Board of Directors. He has also served on various ACBSP committees, including the Risk Assessment and Management Committee and Legislative Advisory Committee.  

"Dr. Stetar brings a wealth of educational leadership experience and global savvy to ACBSP, which is vital to our worldwide strategy," said Jeffrey Alderman, ACBSP President/CEO. "With higher education facing so many unknowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I cannot think of a better person to lead the way and we are so fortunate to have his steady hand guiding our growing organization."

"I am honored to be elected and serving as Chair of ACBSP Board of Directors. As I start my term as Chair, my mission is to ensure that in one year, this association is stronger than it is today and ready to prosper for years to come. I welcome the responsibility of being a good steward of this organization, its resources, and its member institutions," said Stetar. "I take seriously my commitment to the ACBSP mission of achieving excellence in business education worldwide and my charge to ensure that our work continues to serve students by serving the association's members—both institutional and individual."

About Dr. Stetar
Dr. Bruce R. Stetar has over 25 years of experience as an educator in three different countries. His disciplines are management and leadership, but he has also taught a range of business and information technology courses. At Western Governors University he works with a team of talented educators overseeing a group of undergraduate programs serving over 20,000 students. Prior to joining WGU he was the Sr. Executive Director of Business Programs at Southern New Hampshire University-College of Continuing Education (SNHU-COCE) for five years.

About ACBSP
ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in 63 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

Contact: Melinda Dorning 913.339.9356 — mdorning@acbsp.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-bruce-stetar-appointed-chair-of-the-2020-21-acbsp-board-of-directors-301093252.html

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)


© PRNewswire 2020
