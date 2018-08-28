Log in
Dr. Calloway's Center for Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery is Transforming Lives with Astanza Duality Laser Tattoo Removal in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

08/28/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Calloway's Center for Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery has expanded their aesthetic services with the advanced Astanza Duality laser. While Dr. Daniel Calloway specializes in personalized plastic and cosmetic surgical care, he also provides a variety of noninvasive aesthetic services including laser brown spot removal, laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, laser skin resurfacing, laser and RF skin tightening, filler injections, minimally invasive surgery, facials, chemical peels, and more.

Astanza Laser is the leading laser manufacturer for aesthetic procedures like laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and more. (PRNewsfoto/Astanza Laser)

"Plastic surgery, aesthetic, and cosmetic services are becoming increasingly popular due to the positive results they create for the patient, not just physically but internally as well," said Dr. Calloway. "When someone feels good in their skin, they exude that feeling in their confidence, self-esteem, and sense of well-being. Brown spot and Laser tattoo removal is an innovative tool that can remove unsightly or unwanted brown spots and tattoos that can help patients feel comfortable in their skin again."

The Astanza Duality laser is a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that is trusted by leading laser practitioners around the world. This dual-wavelength laser uses high pulse energies and ultra-quick pulse durations to produce high peak power for effective ink and pigment shattering with faster fading and elimination of unsightly brown spots and tattoos.  The Duality's 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths work together to selectively remove unwanted pigments without harming the surrounding skin tissue. The Duality is safe to use on all skin types and features a flat-top homogenized square beam for safer energy application and reduced treatment overlap.

"Dr. Calloway and his team are true professionals in the aesthetic and cosmetic industry," said Brett Bauer, Astanza Sales Representative. "Their surgical skills and knowledge paired with our industry-leading Astanza Duality laser is sure to deliver optimal tattoo removal results to the residents of Ponte Vedra Beach and surrounding cities of Florida."

About Dr. Calloway's Center for Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Daniel M. Calloway is a double board certified Plastic Surgeon who trained at Duke University and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He is a former Mayo Clinic Plastic Surgeon who specializes in Plastic, Cosmetic, and Reconstructive Surgery of the face, eyelids, breasts, and body.

Dr. Calloway provides numerous services including brown spot and laser tattoo removal, breast enhancement, facial rejuvenation procedures, and more. All laser technicians have received special training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program, and are skilled in operating advanced Q-switched laser technology. To schedule a laser tattoo removal appointment, call (904) 273-8280 or visit www.CallowayMD.com for more information. Dr. Calloway's clinic is located at 6000 B-1 Sawgrass Village Circle, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for brown spot removal, tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit www.astanzalaser.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-calloways-center-for-plastic--cosmetic-surgery-is-transforming-lives-with-astanza-duality-laser-tattoo-removal-in-ponte-vedra-beach-fl-300702821.html

SOURCE Astanza Laser


© PRNewswire 2018
