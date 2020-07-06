Dr. Carl Craig Has Been Promoted to CEO for Both Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories. Dr. Craig Had Been the Companies' COO.

For Over Thirty Years Dr. Craig Has Served in Senior Leadership Roles at Microbial, Environmental, and Life Science Labs. He Brings an International Reputation for Creating Value at the Intersection of Science and Business.

Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories jointly announced that Carl Craig has assumed the role of CEO of both companies. He had been the companies’ COO.

Agricor Laboratories is widely known as Colorado’s premier state-certified marijuana testing laboratory. Botanacor Laboratories is North America’s leading laboratory for hemp and CBD testing. Both labs offer a comprehensive set of tests, from potency and pesticides to microbials and heavy metals.

Dr. Craig has a rich professional history serving as senior leadership in commercial laboratories for the microbial, environmental, life science, and cannabis/hemp sectors. After receiving his Ph.D. (chemistry) from the Univ. of California, Santa Barbara, Dr. Craig served as Technology Director for Brown and Caldwell Laboratories; Regional QA Director for Quanterra Laboratories; and Corporate VP and COO for Microbial Solutions at Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL). He also served as President of Environmental Resource Associates (ERA), a Waters company (NYSE: WAT), and he was founder and GM of Pharmaceutical Resource Associates.

“We’re thrilled Carl has accepted our offer to become CEO of Agricor and Botanacor. This is a critical time to be setting the standard in the cannabis and hemp industries, a time of nearly unlimited growth opportunities. The industry is craving business discipline together with technical innovation. As Carl takes our companies to the next level of scalability, he can rely on our industry-leading team of chemists and microbiologists, our validated processes, the latest equipment, and a broadening North American market for our testing services,” said Mike Bravold, a founder of Botanacor and Agricor.

About Agricor Laboratories

Agricor Laboratories is a Colorado state-certified marijuana testing laboratory based in Denver, Colorado. Its mission is to provide the most-accurate, transparent, and consistent laboratory services for marijuana cultivators and infused product manufacturers in Colorado. Learn more: http://Agricorlabs.com; 720-460-3489.

About Botanacor Laboratories

Botanacor was the first Colorado-based laboratory founded for, and entirely focused on, hemp and CBD testing. Botanacor participated in the first-ever Hemp Pilot Program conducted in Colorado in 2014. The Company has clearly distinguished itself among its competitors through its facilities validation, process controls, equipment validation, Pharmaceutical best-practices, and rapid response. Learn more: http://www.Botanacor.com; 888-800-8223.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005528/en/