Dr. Chunyu Zhang Published Important Research Papers on Fighting Aging and Cancer in the Top Journals

The journals of Cell, Nature and Science are
well-known as the world’s leading journals and authoritative publishers
in the field of life and natural sciences. Among them, Cell and Science
are from the United States and Nature is from the United Kingdom.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005736/en/
A paper recently published by Dr. Chunyu Zhang in Mucosal Immunology of "Nature" as the first author (Graphic: Business Wire)
The publications in the three major journals or affiliated journals are
mostly top-quality and high-impact papers that have been reviewed by
top-notch experts and revised multiple times, representing the highest
level of scientific research.
For many professional researchers, having a paper published in one of
these journals is their common dream and assiduous goal, as it does not
only mean that their research results are acknowledged across the world,
but also is a necessary step to get themselves independently and
well-established in their research field.
Since he became a scientist in life research, Dr. Chunyu Zhang,
principal investigator of the Lung Cancer and Aging Project at Sidney
Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center of the Johns Hopkins University
School of Medicine, has published a host of papers on research results
in international top journals, covering a number of important research
areas such as embryo development and implantation, immune regulation,
cancer and aging.
Scientific research begins with interest and succeeds due to
persistence
Looking back on the journey of his research on aging and cancer in the
past 20 years, Dr. Chunyu Zhang said that it is key to persist and never
give up in the entire process of doing research. From being interested
in exploring life forming and longevity secret, stepping into the
research field of anti-aging and anti-cancer, to the ultimate stage that
generates notable outcomes. Even when one is lacking research funding,
one should never forget his original intention and stick with it.
"The word ‘research’ composed of ‘re’ and ‘search’, means a long-term
process of repeated search that entails the devotion of time, energy and
financial support, not happening overnight. To publish a paper in Cell,
the editorial department won’t consider it until you can prove that the
same conclusion is drawn after being tested repeatedly through different
angles and by using different means, otherwise it will be rejected
without an excuse immediately. Only high-level papers that are produced
after long-term research and bolstered by mass amount of data are likely
to get the editors’ consent to pass on to three peer experts for review.
At this stage the manuscript still needs to await opinions from the
panel on modification and supplementary experiments to meet the
publishing requirements. Due to the large number of incoming manuscripts
and limited publishing space, even those that meet the requirements may
not be accepted for publication and have to be turned to another
journal," Chunyu Zhang said.
Recently, Dr. Zhang, as the first author, published an elaborative
research paper in Nature on mucosal immunology, which reveals at
the molecular level how a protein and its small peptides could precisely
treat chronic lung inflammation with fewer side effects. As an important
coauthor, he published a research paper in Cell Death & Disease
from Nature Publishing Group, demonstrating that ceramide generation
underlies the Akt inhibition and cytotoxicity of lipid-based Akt
inhibitors on Akt highly active cancer cells, and suggests nanovesicle
shedding and uptake might potentially propagate their cytotoxicity in
vivo. A paper that Dr. Zhang participated and made crucial contributions
was published in Cell, demonstrating a telomerase-binding protein
inhibits telomerase activity to shorten telomere length and shows
antitumor in vivo.
In addition, Dr. Chunyu Zhang also published approximately 30 papers in
international top journals and professional core journals, including PNAS,
Genomics, Science Bulletin, Reproduction,
Immunogenetics, Cancer Research, Clinical Cancer Research,
Carcinogenesis, Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, PLoS One,
Free Radical Biology & Medicine, etc., with 168 cumulative
impact factors and 1,886 citations in total. Dr. Zhang has also been
invited to give more than 30 lectures, reviews and conference reports.
Dr. Zhang has repeatedly stressed that the top journals serve as merely
publishing platforms. For scientific research, the most important part
lies in the content and the quality of research work itself.
New product development to address global aging
“Persistence + Inspiration + Opportunity”, each being indispensable, is
Dr. Zhang's secret recipe for doing research. Hard work pays off, and
years of anti-aging and anti-cancer research results have finally been
transformed into the industry’s eye-catching product - ROVIDIUM. The
product has been officially launched in the US this August. Chinese
consumers can now purchase on many cross-border ecommerce platforms such
as Suning Overseas Shopping and Xiji.
ROVIDIUM is a brand of dietary supplement product series under SanuLife.
Dr. Zhang explained, “RO stands for RhoB, a tumor suppressor gene, VI
stands for revival, and DIUM the matrix. The innovative combination of
the letters means ‘the RhoB inducer’. The brand name in Chinese is a
transliteration of ROVIDIUM, which symbolizes ‘a product that builds a
strong body’.”
This product fully integrates the research results of Dr. Chunyu Zhang.
By harnessing the tumor suppressor gene and the endogenous longevity
transcriptional factor, it gives play to the synergy of various factors
so that normal cells are well protected while cancer cells destroyed. As
a solution for both aging and cancer, ROVIDIUM applies an entire new
mechanism as core technology, no parallel products can be found in the
international market yet.
Dr. Zhang is also highly meticulous about the production process. The
core ingredients come from high-purity active raw materials instead of
crude extracts, including rice germ and rice bran extract Ceramide,
turmeric extract Curcumin and green tea extract EGCG, all from natural
foods. The raw materials are selected from well-known suppliers of
Japan, Germany, China and the US. The ingredients are evaluated by the
US FDA as “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS). With high-tech
purification and micro-active encapsulation, ROVIDIUM features excellent
purity, sustained-release stability and bioavailability. It’s produced
and packaged by a selected Californian partner in accordance with the
cGMP standard and above, all of which ensure that the product can
inhibit cancer cells at regular doses instead of high doses.
According to Dr. Zhang, ROVIDIUM has launched both core and luxury
versions in order to match different needs. The luxury version also
contains COQ10/PQQ, a mitochondrial patented combination, and a specific
proportion of Vitamin Bs that fight against acute damage and
inflammatory response of haze particles. In the future, more in-depth
innovation will be made on ROVIDIUM by combining the latest
international research results. Trials will be carried out to improve
the body’s metabolic level while reducing brain cancer risk by adding
NAD+ and its precursor molecules NR or NMN.
“The road to research will never end. We must always be vigilant, keep
moving forward and stay ahead,” said Dr. Chunyu Zhang.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005736/en/