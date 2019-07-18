Dr. Daniel Wallace Appointed to Lupus Therapeutics Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) affiliate Lupus Therapeutics is pleased to announce that Daniel Wallace, MD is joining its Board of Directors. This governing body, which includes people with lupus, family members and scientists, provides strategic insight and financial oversight to help Lupus Therapeutics achieve its mission – to accelerate new ways to diagnose and treat lupus.

A renowned leader in clinical research and care for lupus and other rheumatologic diseases, Dr. Wallace is Medical Director of the Wallace Rheumatic Study Center and Associate Director of the Rheumatology Fellowship Program at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. With over 40 years of experience, his office manages the care of 1,500 people with lupus, the largest practice of its kind in the United States. Over an illustrious career, Dr. Wallace has been involved in more than 50 pivotal clinical trials for lupus and is currently conducting six trials. He has published 430 papers in peer-reviewed journals and contributed chapters to nearly 30 books and supplements. His own eight books include three widely accepted authoritative works on lupus, including the best known, Dubois Lupus Erythematosus, now in its 9th edition.

Lupus Therapeutics Executive Director Albert Roy noted, "We are very grateful that Dr. Wallace is joining our Board. Clinical trials must be designed with the views and needs of real patients in mind. And there is no one with more expertise in treating people with lupus or in planning and conducting clinical trials than Dr. Dan Wallace."

Dr. Wallace commented on his new appointment: "Lupus Therapeutics is the most relevant initiative that engages academically based lupus cohorts as part of a collaborative effort to accelerate the development of agents to treat lupus that will make a difference in managing this disorder."

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. More than 90% of people with lupus are women; lupus most often strikes during the childbearing years of 15-45. African Americans, Latinx, Asians and Native Americans are two to three times at greater risk than Caucasians. In lupus, the immune system, which is designed to protect against infection, creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body including the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, and joints.

About Lupus Therapeutics

Lupus Therapeutics, an affiliate of the Lupus Research Alliance, aims to accelerate drug discovery and diagnostic innovation for all patients living with lupus. Lupus Therapeutics engages with biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, as well as other investigators, to bring clinical trials to real people living with lupus. The organization aims to place the patient voice at the center of strategic planning with the most creative clinicians and scientists in the world.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance aims to transform treatment while advancing toward a cure by funding the most innovative lupus research in the world. The organization's stringent peer review grant process fosters diverse scientific talent who are driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors fund all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

