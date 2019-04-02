Log in
Dr. Ellen Turner Expands Wellness Testing Opportunities in Dallas

04/02/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Starting in 2019, the Texas-based physician began offering tests for hormone imbalances, heavy metals, and more

DALLAS, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a Dallas-based dermatologist, Dr. Ellen Turner has long worked not only on diagnosing and treating a host of medical and cosmetic skin conditions, but also on helping patients to connect the dots from the surface of their bodies to what’s happening on the inside. This commitment led her to begin offering wellness testing in January 2019, giving patients the opportunity to identify underlying causes of sometimes chronic problems. Armed with this knowledge, they can then work toward a solution

In some cases, as with skin cancer, the relationship between the symptom and the potential long-term health effects is well known. In other cases, however, patients may not realize that something as seemingly innocuous as a constant feeling of tiredness or difficulty losing weight can have a deeper, health-related cause—and a potential remedy.

Wellness testing can involve some combination of saliva, blood, urine, or stool samples collected and analyzed. Dr. Turner works with various laboratories—ZRT, Genova, Douglas—to get quick access to accurate and reliable results.

Saliva testing can indicate hormone imbalances that may be at the root of persistent mental fogginess, low sex drive, and mood swings, as well as such physical changes as bone loss, dryness leading to pain during intercourse, and weight gain. With an imbalance identified, supplements and other dietary strategies can be implemented to bring levels to a more optimum level for general wellness or to address specific symptoms.

Blood and urine tests can reveal the presence of heavy metals and toxic concentrations of other elements, both of which can have significant short- and long-term negative health impacts.

Blood tests can also be used to help patients identify their risk levels for developing cardiovascular disease or diabetes. This knowledge can be applied to diet and exercise plans, as well as other long-term lifestyle strategies.

Stool samples are ideal for revealing the state of the gut, where conditions can influence everything from digestion to mental health.

Depending on the test, samples can be taken in the office or at home, with the results allowing Dr. Turner to coordinate a more holistic approach to skin—and total body—health.

Find out more about wellness testing in Dallas and Irving by calling Dr. Ellen Turner, a physician and dermatologist, at (214) 373-7546 or by sending a message online.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
