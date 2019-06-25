Dr. Grant Stevens Highlights Year of Achievements as President of The Aesthetic Society

W. Grant Stevens, MD, FACS, a board certified plastic surgeon and founder and medical director of Marina Plastic Surgery Associates in Marina del Rey, CA, celebrated a year of achievements as president of The Aesthetic Society at the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) The Aesthetic Meeting 2019 in New Orleans #ASAPS2019.

Dr. Stevens accomplished member growth and other successes during his 2018-2019 presidency which concluded at the meeting when he handed over the gavel to the new president, Dr. Charles Thorne. The Aesthetic Society, with 2,600 board certified aesthetic plastic surgeons as members, brought together a global gathering of innovators and experts to promote excellence in aesthetic plastic surgery. Dr. Stevens’ ASAPS accomplishments, which benefited both the plastic surgery profession and patients globally, included:

Strengthening educational programming

Increasing international and domestic membership by gender and age by attracting younger members, residents, fellows and candidates

Bringing women physicians into ASAPS and into volunteer and leadership positions

Focusing on FDA outreach and interaction

Launching the Breast Implant Informed Consent Task Force

Advocacy efforts (apart from FDA)

Expanding Premier and Alliance Corporate Support programs with resulting increased revenue

Garnering Allergan support for candidate program

Increasing fiscal strength of the organization

Making an investment in infrastructure

Generating positive media placements about plastic surgery

Launched rebranding of The Aesthetic Society

Dr. Stevens is a board certified Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and International College of Surgeons. He is Chairman of the USC-Marina Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, Director of the USC Division of Aesthetic Surgery and a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the USC Keck School of Medicine. Dr. Stevens serves as the third vice president and traveling professor for the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He has spoken at more than 100 meetings and 300 invited talks nationally and internationally.

