Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Grant Stevens Highlights Year of Achievements as President of The Aesthetic Society

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:09am EDT

W. Grant Stevens, MD, FACS, a board certified plastic surgeon and founder and medical director of Marina Plastic Surgery Associates in Marina del Rey, CA, celebrated a year of achievements as president of The Aesthetic Society at the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) The Aesthetic Meeting 2019 in New Orleans #ASAPS2019.

Dr. Stevens accomplished member growth and other successes during his 2018-2019 presidency which concluded at the meeting when he handed over the gavel to the new president, Dr. Charles Thorne. The Aesthetic Society, with 2,600 board certified aesthetic plastic surgeons as members, brought together a global gathering of innovators and experts to promote excellence in aesthetic plastic surgery. Dr. Stevens’ ASAPS accomplishments, which benefited both the plastic surgery profession and patients globally, included:

  • Strengthening educational programming
  • Increasing international and domestic membership by gender and age by attracting younger members, residents, fellows and candidates
  • Bringing women physicians into ASAPS and into volunteer and leadership positions
  • Focusing on FDA outreach and interaction
  • Launching the Breast Implant Informed Consent Task Force
  • Advocacy efforts (apart from FDA)
  • Expanding Premier and Alliance Corporate Support programs with resulting increased revenue
  • Garnering Allergan support for candidate program
  • Increasing fiscal strength of the organization
  • Making an investment in infrastructure
  • Generating positive media placements about plastic surgery
  • Launched rebranding of The Aesthetic Society

Dr. Stevens is a board certified Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and International College of Surgeons. He is Chairman of the USC-Marina Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, Director of the USC Division of Aesthetic Surgery and a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the USC Keck School of Medicine. Dr. Stevens serves as the third vice president and traveling professor for the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He has spoken at more than 100 meetings and 300 invited talks nationally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.marinaplasticsurgery.com; like Marina Plastic Surgery on Facebook; sign up for the BeautyByStevens.com blog and follow on Twitter and Instagram @DrGrantStevens.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aGHOSN MOVED RENAULT FUNDS TO PERSONAL FIRM, AS WITH NISSAN : sources
AQ
09:23aBASEBALL : Japanese baseball linescores (June 25)
AQ
09:23aZyxel Enhances Capabilities, Expands Product Portfolio of Nebula Cloud Network Management Solution
BU
09:22aAMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aAFARAK : Resolutions of afarak group plc's annual general meeting
PU
09:21aConsolidated Tomoka Announces Sale of Multi-Tenant Office Property for $37 Million, Acquisition of a Single-Tenant Income Property, and Other Transactions
GL
09:20aR LOGITECH M : LOGITECH completes acquisition of Euopots Holding
EQ
09:20aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:20aPlanning a New Product Launch? | Infiniti Reveals Some of the Key Pricing Strategies to Consider for Your New Product
BU
09:20aCorporate Update to Shareholders Regarding Seahawk Ventures Inc. 2019 Exploration Program
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : GLOBAL MARKETS: Trade stress, Iran tensions hits stocks, dollar frets on Fed doves
4ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About