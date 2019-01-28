Dr. Grant Stevens to Speak at ASAPS Facial & Rhinoplasty Symposium

American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Meets in Las Vegas January 31 – February 2

W. Grant Stevens, MD, FACS, a board certified plastic surgeon, founder and medical director of Marina Plastic Surgery in Marina del Rey, CA, president of The Aesthetic Society and an international traveling professor, is a featured speaker at the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Facial & Rhinoplasty Symposium, The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, January 31 – February 2, 2019.

Dr. Stevens is scheduled to speak on a variety of topics, including:

ASAPS/The Aesthetic Society President’s Update

Thirty Years of Building a Facelift Practice

Living in a Review World – Managing Reputation

Building and Optimizing a Practice (Panel)

Nurse Injectors and Skin Care Specialists (Panel)

Dr. Stevens, who is president of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, is a board certified Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and International College of Surgeons. He is Chairman of the USC-Marina Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, Director of the USC Division of Aesthetic Surgery and a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the USC Keck School of Medicine. Dr. Stevens is third vice president and traveling professor for the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He has spoken at more than 100 meetings and 300 invited talks nationally and internationally.

