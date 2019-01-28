Dr. Grant Stevens to Speak at ASAPS Facial & Rhinoplasty Symposium

W. Grant Stevens, MD, FACS, a board certified plastic surgeon, founder
and medical director of Marina Plastic Surgery in Marina del Rey, CA,
president of The Aesthetic Society and an international traveling
professor, is a featured speaker at the American Society for Aesthetic
Plastic Surgery Facial & Rhinoplasty Symposium, The Cosmopolitan, Las
Vegas, January 31 – February 2, 2019.
Dr. Stevens is scheduled to speak on a variety of topics, including:
-
ASAPS/The Aesthetic Society President’s Update
-
Thirty Years of Building a Facelift Practice
-
Living in a Review World – Managing Reputation
-
Building and Optimizing a Practice (Panel)
-
Nurse Injectors and Skin Care Specialists (Panel)
Dr. Stevens, who is president of the American Society for Aesthetic
Plastic Surgery, is a board certified Diplomate of the American Board of
Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and
International College of Surgeons. He is Chairman of the USC-Marina
Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, Director of the USC Division of Aesthetic
Surgery and a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the USC Keck School of
Medicine. Dr. Stevens is third vice president and traveling professor
for the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He has
spoken at more than 100 meetings and 300 invited talks nationally and
internationally.
