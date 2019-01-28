Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Grant Stevens to Speak at ASAPS Facial & Rhinoplasty Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 09:06am EST

American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Meets in Las Vegas January 31 – February 2

W. Grant Stevens, MD, FACS, a board certified plastic surgeon, founder and medical director of Marina Plastic Surgery in Marina del Rey, CA, president of The Aesthetic Society and an international traveling professor, is a featured speaker at the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Facial & Rhinoplasty Symposium, The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, January 31 – February 2, 2019.

Dr. Stevens is scheduled to speak on a variety of topics, including:

  • ASAPS/The Aesthetic Society President’s Update
  • Thirty Years of Building a Facelift Practice
  • Living in a Review World – Managing Reputation
  • Building and Optimizing a Practice (Panel)
  • Nurse Injectors and Skin Care Specialists (Panel)

Dr. Stevens, who is president of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, is a board certified Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and International College of Surgeons. He is Chairman of the USC-Marina Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, Director of the USC Division of Aesthetic Surgery and a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the USC Keck School of Medicine. Dr. Stevens is third vice president and traveling professor for the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He has spoken at more than 100 meetings and 300 invited talks nationally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.marinaplasticsurgery.com; like Marina Plastic Surgery on Facebook; sign up for the BeautyByStevens.com blog and follow on Instagram and Twitter @DrGrantStevens.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Gulf Air, Thai Airways expand codeshare cities list
AQ
09:25aCARREFOUR : Nshama inks deal with Majid Al Futtaim Retail
AQ
09:25aASTER DM HEALTHCARE : opens multi-specialty hospital in Dubai
AQ
09:25aACCIONA : in Top 100 sustainable corporations list
AQ
09:25aRIO TINTO : GFG Alliance welcomes Liberty Aluminium to its fold
AQ
09:24aABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09:24aABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Result of Tender Offer
PU
09:24aCATERPILLAR : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
PU
09:24aCATERPILLAR : Cat Financial Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
PU
09:24aDATA VISUALIZATION BEST PRACTICES : Enhancing Transparency of the Risk Management Process by Leveraging Analytics-Based Strategies | Quantzig
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
2VALE : VALE : Over 300 remain missing, 40 killed after dam collapses in Brazil
3ATLAS COPCO : ATLAS COPCO : Posts Forecast-Beating 25% Rise in 4Q Net Profit
4Oil falls as U.S. adds new rigs, China weakness rattles market
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth-quarter profit misses estimate, shares drop 6 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.