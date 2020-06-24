Dr. Gregory Brown Joins FAST BioMedical Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FAST BioMedical, a privately held late clinical-stage medical technology company, announces it has named Dr. Gregory B. Brown, M.D., M.B.A to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Brown has more than 40 years' experience in healthcare and life science investments. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Memgen, a development-stage biotechnology company. He also serves as the Vice Chairman and Founder of HealthCare Royalty Partners, a healthcare-focused private asset management firm, and has guided fundraising and investment of more than $3 billion in biopharmaceutical and medical products.

Dr. Brown previously served as Managing Director of Paul Capital Partners, a U.S. private equity firm with $5 billion under management. Prior to Paul Capital, he was a Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Adams, Harkness & Hill, and Vice President of Corporate Finance at Vector Securities International.

"I am thrilled to welcome Greg to our Board," said Joe Muldoon, CEO of FAST BioMedical. "His uniquely combined expertise in medicine and venture capital is an excellent asset to our team. His experience raising billions to advance medical technology allows us in turn to advance FAST BioMedical in heart failure and cardio-renal care and ultimately save lives."

"It's an honor to join the FAST BioMedical Board of Directors," said Dr. Brown. "The technology this company is developing to measure plasma volume and guide timely, accurate care to heart failure patients promises to meaningfully improve both the clinical outcome and the economic impact of heart failure. I look forward to helping the company advance, meet its clinical trial goals, and enter the market to improve patient care."

Dr. Brown currently serves on four additional domestic and international corporate boards. He earned his M.D. from SUNY Upstate Medical Center College of Medicine in Syracuse, New York, and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About FAST BioMedical

FAST BioMedical is a privately held company based in Indianapolis developing late clinical-stage medical technology. The company's globally patented technology is the first to directly measure blood volume and kidney function in a clinically actionable way, which has the potential for significant impact on the treatment of patients with heart failure, cardio-renal syndrome, major surgery, sepsis, and acute kidney injury (AKI). These products are investigational and not yet approved for human use. Learn more at www.FASTBioMedical.com or contact info@fastbiomedical.com.

