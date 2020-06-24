Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Gregory Brown Joins FAST BioMedical Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 10:31am EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FAST BioMedical, a privately held late clinical-stage medical technology company, announces it has named Dr. Gregory B. Brown, M.D., M.B.A to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Brown has more than 40 years' experience in healthcare and life science investments. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Memgen, a development-stage biotechnology company. He also serves as the Vice Chairman and Founder of HealthCare Royalty Partners, a healthcare-focused private asset management firm, and has guided fundraising and investment of more than $3 billion in biopharmaceutical and medical products.

Dr. Brown previously served as Managing Director of Paul Capital Partners, a U.S. private equity firm with $5 billion under management. Prior to Paul Capital, he was a Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Adams, Harkness & Hill, and Vice President of Corporate Finance at Vector Securities International.

"I am thrilled to welcome Greg to our Board," said Joe Muldoon, CEO of FAST BioMedical. "His uniquely combined expertise in medicine and venture capital is an excellent asset to our team. His experience raising billions to advance medical technology allows us in turn to advance FAST BioMedical in heart failure and cardio-renal care and ultimately save lives."

"It's an honor to join the FAST BioMedical Board of Directors," said Dr. Brown. "The technology this company is developing to measure plasma volume and guide timely, accurate care to heart failure patients promises to meaningfully improve both the clinical outcome and the economic impact of heart failure. I look forward to helping the company advance, meet its clinical trial goals, and enter the market to improve patient care."

Dr. Brown currently serves on four additional domestic and international corporate boards. He earned his M.D. from SUNY Upstate Medical Center College of Medicine in Syracuse, New York, and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About FAST BioMedical

FAST BioMedical is a privately held company based in Indianapolis developing late clinical-stage medical technology. The company's globally patented technology is the first to directly measure blood volume and kidney function in a clinically actionable way, which has the potential for significant impact on the treatment of patients with heart failure, cardio-renal syndrome, major surgery, sepsis, and acute kidney injury (AKI). These products are investigational and not yet approved for human use. Learn more at www.FASTBioMedical.com or contact info@fastbiomedical.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-gregory-brown-joins-fast-biomedical-board-of-directors-301082901.html

SOURCE FAST BioMedical


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aFederally Funded Research to Study, Improve Houston Wastewater System's Resilience
BU
10:45aSIXT SE : SIXT confirms expectations for continued business development in 2020 at its Annual General Meeting, but points to considerable uncertainties due to COVID-19
EQ
10:44aCloud Providers Evaluating Multi-Vendor Solutions for 400 Gbps Connectivity, According to 650 Group
GL
10:44aSeward & Kissel Survey Finds New York Investment Managers Bullish on Return to Office in 2020
BU
10:39aELBIT : Announces Receipt of Anticipated Notice From NASDAQ Resulting From a Previously Announced Resignation of an Independent Director
PR
10:35aCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35aVPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK : Change in the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
10:35aSALZGITTER AG : Salzgitter AG agrees feasibility study for the direct reduction of iron ore at Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony
EQ
10:34aSouth Africa Warns of Debt Crisis Amid Record Deficit
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group