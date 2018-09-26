Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and Dr. Larry Couture Join VaultPharma Board as Chairman and Vice Chair

Immunology-Focused Biotech Company Works to Activate the Immune System
by Accessing One’s Vault Protein to Fight Cancer and Infecteous Diseases
Dr. Jack Kavanugh, who has successfully spearheaded the
commercialization of cellular therapies and emerging biotechnology
firms, has been named Chairman of VaultPharma, Inc. (www.vaultpharma.com)
The appointment was announced by founder Dr. Leonard Rose. VaultPharma,
an immunology-focused biotech company develops precise therapies using
the body’s Vault protein to activate the immune system to fight cancer,
women’s health issues and infectious diseases. Dr. Larry Couture will
also join the board as vice-chair.
Dr. Kavanaugh said, “I’m thrilled to join VaultPharma, whose
platform exclusive world-wide patent technology is directed toward
cancer therapeutics as well as a true cancer vaccine. The native human
vault protein, having received $30 Mil in non-equity grants, could very
well lead into the next generation of cancer immuno therapeutics. I’m
delighted to do what I can to support this cutting edge company.” Dr.
Couture added, “I’m deeply honored to have been invited to participate
in the development of Dr. Rome's innovative immune therapy technology.”
Added CEO, Oliver Foellmer, “Vault technology is truly unique and Vault
Pharma is positioned to make a significant impact in immune oncology. I
am delighted to have two such experienced biotechnology industry
veterans joining the Vault Pharma team as the company is preparing to
move our lead immune oncology therapy into the clinic.”
UCLA ‘s Dr. Leonard Rome, VaultPharma founder and discoverer of
the vault particle added, “We’re very fortunate that Jack and Larry will
be joining the VaultPharma team. Jack brings a wealth of start-up
experience and steady management skills while Larry’s clinical and
regulatory background is a perfect fit for our needs, as we move our
technology into clinical trials.”
Dr. Kavanaugh is the founder, former Chairman and CEO of ZetaRX
Biosciences. In 2013, ZetaRX, was sold and became the core component of
Juno Therapeutics, a cancer immunotherapeutic company, which became the
largest IPO of the year and reached a market cap of $5.5 billion.
Dr. Couture was the Founding Director and Senior Vice President of the
Center for Applied Technology (CAT) at City of Hope where he established
and oversaw the offices of IND Development and Regulatory Affairs,
Quality Systems, Technology Licensing and COH’s two precedent setting
GMP biologics manufacturing facilities, the Center for Biomedicine and
Genetics and the Cell Therapy Production Center.
