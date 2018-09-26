Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and Dr. Larry Couture Join VaultPharma Board as Chairman and Vice Chair

Immunology-Focused Biotech Company Works to Activate the Immune System by Accessing One’s Vault Protein to Fight Cancer and Infecteous Diseases

Dr. Jack Kavanugh, who has successfully spearheaded the commercialization of cellular therapies and emerging biotechnology firms, has been named Chairman of VaultPharma, Inc. (www.vaultpharma.com) The appointment was announced by founder Dr. Leonard Rose. VaultPharma, an immunology-focused biotech company develops precise therapies using the body’s Vault protein to activate the immune system to fight cancer, women’s health issues and infectious diseases. Dr. Larry Couture will also join the board as vice-chair.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005252/en/

Newly announced VaultPharma Chairman Dr. Jack Kavanaugh (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Kavanaugh said, “I’m thrilled to join VaultPharma, whose platform exclusive world-wide patent technology is directed toward cancer therapeutics as well as a true cancer vaccine. The native human vault protein, having received $30 Mil in non-equity grants, could very well lead into the next generation of cancer immuno therapeutics. I’m delighted to do what I can to support this cutting edge company.” Dr. Couture added, “I’m deeply honored to have been invited to participate in the development of Dr. Rome's innovative immune therapy technology.”

Added CEO, Oliver Foellmer, “Vault technology is truly unique and Vault Pharma is positioned to make a significant impact in immune oncology. I am delighted to have two such experienced biotechnology industry veterans joining the Vault Pharma team as the company is preparing to move our lead immune oncology therapy into the clinic.”

UCLA ‘s Dr. Leonard Rome, VaultPharma founder and discoverer of the vault particle added, “We’re very fortunate that Jack and Larry will be joining the VaultPharma team. Jack brings a wealth of start-up experience and steady management skills while Larry’s clinical and regulatory background is a perfect fit for our needs, as we move our technology into clinical trials.”

Dr. Kavanaugh is the founder, former Chairman and CEO of ZetaRX Biosciences. In 2013, ZetaRX, was sold and became the core component of Juno Therapeutics, a cancer immunotherapeutic company, which became the largest IPO of the year and reached a market cap of $5.5 billion.

Dr. Couture was the Founding Director and Senior Vice President of the Center for Applied Technology (CAT) at City of Hope where he established and oversaw the offices of IND Development and Regulatory Affairs, Quality Systems, Technology Licensing and COH’s two precedent setting GMP biologics manufacturing facilities, the Center for Biomedicine and Genetics and the Cell Therapy Production Center.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005252/en/