Dr. James Napoli Appointed Chief Medical Officer For Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona

06/12/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

PHOENIX, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) has named Dr. James Napoli as the company's new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Napoli was appointed interim CMO in March, while also continuing to serve as BCBSAZ's Enterprise Medical Director for Healthcare Ventures and Innovation.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona logo (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ari...)

As CMO, Dr. Napoli will focus on creating outcome-driven quality initiatives and programs to improve healthcare services for BCBSAZ members, while maximizing efficiencies, and managing a team of employees dedicated to inspiring health in Arizona.

"Dr. Napoli has made significant contributions during his career at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, that are focused on improving the value of healthcare for our members," said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ. "He is a dynamic, purpose-driven, and engaged leader. His passion for pursuing our mission has been inspiring to all of us, and we look forward to the new, inventive approaches he will take to help us improve the health of all Arizonans."

Dr. Napoli is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and has more than a decade of clinical experience in hospital medicine and physician leadership roles at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, Ariz. He also has served as a Medical Director for OptumHealth in the medical management and quality improvement areas for Medicare Advantage membership, where he led multiple projects in support of care management innovation that led to shared savings models for primary care physicians.

"I am honored to be named the new CMO for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona," said Dr. Napoli. "My team and I are committed to improving the quality of care for all Arizonans. Collaborating with the medical community, I'm eager to continue the work that is already underway to address affordability and effectiveness of the healthcare system."

Dr. Napoli earned a Master of Medical Management degree from University of Southern California, a Doctor of Allopathic Medicine degree from Medical College of Ohio, and a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs more than 1,800 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-james-napoli-appointed-chief-medical-officer-for-blue-cross-blue-shield-of-arizona-300866030.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona


© PRNewswire 2019
