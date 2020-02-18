Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Jhonny Salomon of Miami Plastic Surgery & Med Spa on Beauty Trends; What's In and What's Out?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:52pm EST

Miami, FL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beauty space is always changing… from new makeup and contours to new types of body enhancements and facial procedures. Whatever it is it’s a dent in our pockets… except if we are rich.

Dr. Jhonny Salomon Graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts in Medical Science in 1987. During his undergraduate studies, he was named Latin American Scholar; His consistent nomination to the Dean’s List earned him an early acceptance in Medical School through the Modular Medical Integrated Curriculum. In 1991 he received a Doctorate of Medicine from Boston University where he was awarded a grant from the School of Medicine and was pledged in the Honor Medical Society.

His General Surgery Residency was served at the University of Connecticut where he received a Degree in Categorical General Surgery in 1995. He was a resident in Plastic and Reconstructive surgery at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island from 1995 to 1997. He was then granted a fellowship in Craniofacial Surgery from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, in 1997 and 1998. Dr. Salomon has been Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery since 1999.

Dr. Salomon shared the following tips with us:

What’s In?

Muscle Tightening Devices & Fat Removal Devices

To maximize results, we’re continuing to curate patient treatment plans by combining various noninvasive technologies. We use both Coolsculpting and EMSculpt in our practice and often combine the two. Coolsculpting works to freeze and remove fat while EMSculpt tightens and tones the muscles in the abdominals, buttocks, arms and legs.

Body Banking

Body banking is a term used for repurposing the fat removed during liposuction. Rather than discarding the fat, we reprocess the fat and inject it to other areas for added enhancement. This is something that is done to the pecs and deltoids in men. For women, we can use this fat to increase breast volume, and treat depressions in the skin caused by cellulite.

ThermiVa for Vaginal Rejuvenation

ThermiVa has become the gold standard for vaginal rejuvenation treatments. In as little as three treatments, patients notice increase tightness, vaginal lubrication and increased libido.

What’s out?

Textured Implants

We’re seeing a decline in the use of textured implants as patients and surgeons are moving more towards using smooth implants.

Cookie Cutter Procedures

Gone are the days of standard “cookie cutter” procedure plans especially as it applies to the face and nose. Considering each patient is very unique in their anatomy, it’s important for surgeons to approach each case uniquely. The advancements in non invasive procedures allows a surgeon to combine various procedures in conjunction with a surgical procedure to maximize results while maintaining a natural appearance.

Overdone Breast and Buttocks Work

While breast and buttocks procedures are still very popular, it’s important to maintain a natural appearance in line with the patients’ natural anatomy.

For more information, visit: https://www.drjsalomon.com

Contact:
Shazir Mucklai
Imperium Group
shazir@imperium-pr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pFACEBANK : to Present at The Wall Street Conference on February 19, 2020
AQ
02:05pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:04pAPPLE : may miss mass production schedule for new, cheaper iPhone - Nikkei
RE
02:03pSENSATO : is Awarded Premier Inc. Group Purchasing Agreement for Cybersecurity Software and Solutions
BU
02:03pSYNEDGEN : to Present Data on Therapeutic for Ocular Mustard Gas Injury at NIH-Organized Medical Countermeasures Meeting
BU
02:03pMOTOROLA : Heavy Vehicle Regulator Gains a Technical Edge With Mobility Service From Motorola Solutions
BU
02:03pGlobal Mezcal Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with BECLE SAB DE CV and Craft Distillers | Technavio
BU
02:03pMichelle Marquez of Marquez Private Wealth Management Hosts Local Families in Need, Heart of Angels Seeks Partners and Volunteers For 2020
BU
02:03pCHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES : (CRA) to Host Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on February 27
BU
02:03pLove is in the air at Fair Go Casino
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group