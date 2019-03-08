Dr Joey DeCourcey invited Speaker at the 2019 Cleaning Products Conference Europe.

Dublin, Ireland, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced today that ASL’s Senior Scientific Officer, Dr Joey DeCourcey, will feature at the Cleaning Products Conference Europe in Amsterdam on the 12-13 of March 2019 as a Speaker and Panel member to discuss allergens in cleaning products.

Dr DeCourcey will be presenting on “Allergens and the air that we breathe”, describing how reducing exposure to inhalant indoor allergens through a multifaced approach can help improve asthma and allergy symptoms in the home.

He will present the testing process and the rationale behind the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program for cleaning products and the various ways to engage with the growing number of allergy-aware consumers.

Dr DeCourcey recently published a scientific paper “Allergens and irritants in household cleaning products” in the peer reviewed journal Household & Personal Care Today. In this paper, Dr DeCourcey reviewed recent clinical studies that assessed trigger factors in cleaning products in the domestic environment. In particular, the article discusses asthma intervention studies that involve cleaning regimes, and the choice of cleaning products that are used[1].

“A good cleaning regime is essential to maintaining a healthier home, however the products that we introduce into our home can have a major impact on indoor air quality.”said Dr. DeCourcey “I am delighted to take part in what looks to be an incredibly interesting and engaging panel on asthma and allergens in cleaning products. I look forward to discussing how to engage the allergy-aware consumer with the wide range of delegates and companies in attendance”

[1]DECOURCEY Joseph. Allergens and irritants in household cleaning products Clinical testing for triggers of asthma and allergies. H&PC Today - Household and Personal Care Today - vol. 13(6) November/December 2018 https://www.allergystandards.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Allergens-and-Cleaning-Products-Dr-Joey-DeCourcey-Allergy-Standards.pdf





Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is an independent, global certification company, that creates scientific standards for testing a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on improving indoor air quality. ASL has designed a series of unique testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to achieve in order to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®.

ASL’s mission is to help people create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science, certification, education and innovation.

