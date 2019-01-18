Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. John Mendlein to Transition to an Advisory Role at Moderna and Join Flagship Pioneering as an Executive Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 08:02am EST

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that John Mendlein, Ph.D., President of Corporate and Product Strategy, will be leaving the Company effective February 1, 2019 to join Flagship Pioneering as an Executive Partner. He will be a strategic consultant to Moderna for six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Dr. Mendlein joined Moderna’s Board of Directors in 2012 soon after its founding. He joined the Company’s Executive Committee in January 2018 where he led the cross-functional team responsible for ensuring the Company’s readiness for its initial public offering as well as corporate strategy, partnering, legal and intellectual property. These functions will now be led by other members of the Moderna Executive Committee.

“I appreciate John’s many contributions to Moderna over the past seven years, both as a Director and most recently as a member of our management team,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “John’s experience and guidance helped Moderna evolve during the early growth phase of the Company and he was critical to the success of our initial public offering. I am pleased that he will continue to be a strategic advisor and a close partner to Moderna in his new role at Flagship Pioneering. We all wish him continued success.”

“I have witnessed incredible scientific and clinical progress at Moderna over the past seven years and continue to be excited about its bright future,” said John Mendlein. “I want to thank Noubar Afeyan and Stéphane Bancel for the opportunity to contribute to an amazing organization and vision to make mRNA a vital new category of medicines for patients. I am looking forward to returning to my roots and passion for creating and growing innovative platform companies and bringing forward new approaches to help patients within the Flagship Pioneering ecosystem.”

“Creating an entirely new class of medicines takes many innovative leaders, and I am grateful to John for the important roles he has played at Moderna, including serving the Company as a Director by filling one of Flagship’s two Board seats for many years as well as more recently playing an integral role in the Company’s initial public offering,” said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chairman of Moderna and Flagship Pioneering’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited that additional Flagship companies will benefit from John’s experience, creative thinking and commitment to helping patients. We look forward to him joining our team.”

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company with the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca, Plc. and Merck, Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Moderna has been ranked in the top ten of Science’s list of top biopharma industry employers for the past four years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28aCHALICE GOLD MINES : December 2018 Quarterly Activity & Cash flow Reports
AQ
08:27aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia open to talks if Goldman pays $7.5 billion, minister says
RE
08:25aCOSMOS GROUP HOLDINGS INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08:25aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-November 2018
EQ
08:24aNEWS : Rupert Murdoch seeks permission to merge UK's Times and Sunday Times
RE
08:24aGATELEY : Plotinus would be proud
PU
08:24aORKLA : completes the offer to acquire Kotipizza
PU
08:24aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Secures Three Subsea Umbilical Contracts with Total Value Exceeding $80 Million
PU
08:24aTESLA : to cut workforce by 7 percent, sees small fourth-quarter profit
RE
08:24aELANDERS : Supply chain management is growing in Viared!
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.