Dr. John Mendlein to Transition to an Advisory Role at Moderna and Join Flagship Pioneering as an Executive Partner

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a clinical stage biotechnology company
pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a
new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced
that John Mendlein, Ph.D., President of Corporate and Product Strategy,
will be leaving the Company effective February 1, 2019 to join Flagship
Pioneering as an Executive Partner. He will be a strategic consultant to
Moderna for six months to ensure a smooth transition.
Dr. Mendlein joined Moderna’s Board of Directors in 2012 soon after its
founding. He joined the Company’s Executive Committee in January 2018
where he led the cross-functional team responsible for ensuring the
Company’s readiness for its initial public offering as well as corporate
strategy, partnering, legal and intellectual property. These functions
will now be led by other members of the Moderna Executive Committee.
“I appreciate John’s many contributions to Moderna over the past seven
years, both as a Director and most recently as a member of our
management team,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of
Moderna. “John’s experience and guidance helped Moderna evolve during
the early growth phase of the Company and he was critical to the success
of our initial public offering. I am pleased that he will continue to be
a strategic advisor and a close partner to Moderna in his new role at
Flagship Pioneering. We all wish him continued success.”
“I have witnessed incredible scientific and clinical progress at Moderna
over the past seven years and continue to be excited about its bright
future,” said John Mendlein. “I want to thank Noubar Afeyan and Stéphane
Bancel for the opportunity to contribute to an amazing organization and
vision to make mRNA a vital new category of medicines for patients. I am
looking forward to returning to my roots and passion for creating and
growing innovative platform companies and bringing forward new
approaches to help patients within the Flagship Pioneering ecosystem.”
“Creating an entirely new class of medicines takes many innovative
leaders, and I am grateful to John for the important roles he has played
at Moderna, including serving the Company as a Director by filling one
of Flagship’s two Board seats for many years as well as more recently
playing an integral role in the Company’s initial public offering,” said
Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chairman of Moderna and Flagship
Pioneering’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited that additional
Flagship companies will benefit from John’s experience, creative
thinking and commitment to helping patients. We look forward to him
joining our team.”
About Moderna
Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class
of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to
direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted
proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the
potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform
builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science,
delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company with the
capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development
candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for
infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular
diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic
alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca, Plc. and Merck,
Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA),
an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; the Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of
the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Moderna has been
ranked in the top ten of Science’s list of top biopharma industry
employers for the past four years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.
