FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC wins Top Aesthetic Injector East in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Voting was held online between January 13th and February 7th, 2020, with winners being announced on February 8th, 2020. All votes were counted to obtain the list of winners.
Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC
Dr. Kamii is the founder of THE MED SPA located in Southwest Florida. Graduating with Honors Summa Cum Laude, she is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a Doctorate Degree specializing in Aesthetic, Anti-Aging and Concierge Medicine. Voted Top 100 Best Aesthetic Injectors in America, she is an Internationally Trained Cosmetic Injector with a keen artistic eye. She continues to train regularly and as often as she can with a passion for Aesthetics and Health/Wellness.
As both an artist and a practitioner, Kamii helps make her patients look and feel their best with non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Patients travel from all over to experience her expertise.
Kamii has a natural approach to facial rejuvenation and wants to help every person accentuate their best features. Let her help take care of your aesthetic, anti-aging and medical needs. "I'm here to provide the highest quality of exceptional care with humility at an advanced level."
SPECIALTIES
Toxin/Dermal Fillers
KYBELLA®
PDO Threads
Microneedling/Microinfusion
PRP, PRF and Stem Cell Therapy
Hair Restoration Therapy
Laser Treatments
Sclerotherapy
Skin Care
Medical Grade Facials
Medical Grade Chemical Peels
IV Therapy/Wellness/Vitamin Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy/Anti-Aging
Weight Loss
