Dr. Kapil Moza : Has Made The Prestigious Southern California Super Doctors List For The Fourth Consecutive Year

01/31/2019 | 06:01am EST

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Super Doctor's Website, "In selecting physicians for Super Doctors, MSP Communications employs a rigorous multi-step process designed to identify physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement."

Dr. Kapil Moza named to the prestigious Super Doctors list for 2019.

About Dr. Moza:

Dr. Moza is a board certified, fellowship trained neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery. Dr. Moza seeks to utilize minimally invasive technologies that preserve normal physiologic motion whenever possible.

Dr. Moza is ranked number one regionally among all spine surgeons due to superior clinical outcomes, zero infections in eight consecutive years and top patient satisfaction scores. He was the first in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties to perform cervical artificial disc replacement in 2007. As the area's foremost leader in spine surgery and neurosurgery, Dr. Moza has performed many successful surgical revisions for patients that underwent surgery elsewhere.

Alongside the Super Doctor's recognition, Dr. Moza was once again named a Castle Connolly's Top Doctor. This prestigious and rare award is only granted to America's top doctors who have shown unmatched expertise, knowledge and have received the recommendation of colleagues in their medical profession.

Dr. Moza also continues to excel in the Patients' Choice recognition program, where patients rate and vote for their favorite doctors. Dr. Moza has been awarded the Vitals Patients' Choice Award for the seventh consecutive year.

Centurion Surgical Center:

Dr. Moza recently launched the Centurion Surgical Center, an outpatient surgical center that is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery and interventional pain management. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by board certified surgeons and physicians, Centurion is the finest surgical center in the region and boasts the largest operating room in California.

The Centurion Surgical Center serves as a center of excellence for patients seeking minimally invasive spine surgery and artificial disc replacement, as well as interventional pain management services, including radiofrequency ablation, epidural injections and spinal cord stimulator implantation. Centurion has welcomed patients from the Middle East, Asia and Europe to seek the most advanced minimally invasive solutions.

While regional hospitals face penalties for complications and infections, Centurion provides world class care with outcomes that far exceed expectations.

For more information call 818-991-3622, or visit www.drmoza.com.

Contact Information: 


Kapil Moza, MD, F.A.C.S.
Centurion Surgical Center
Phone: 818-991-3622
Email Address: info@drmoza.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-kapil-moza-has-made-the-prestigious-southern-california-super-doctors-list-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-300787260.html

SOURCE Dr. Kapil Moza


