Dr. Keenan Cofield, Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released an Update on their New Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page, and Campaign Needs The Communities' and Worlds' Help

03/15/2019 | 02:34am EDT

BALTIMORE, Md., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henrietta Lacks.com and Henrietta Lacks, LLC, need your help and financial support to solve the medical murder of Henrietta Lacks, and get long awaited Justice for the victim Henrietta Lacks. Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Dr. Keenan Cofield, The Chief Principal Investigator over the project, with 22 plus years investigating this matter, believes he has the evidence and has cracked the case. Henrietta Lacks, LLC officials have spoken to prosecutors who admit Henrietta Lacks was the victim of criminal negligence homicide.

Henrietta Lacks
“The Mother of Modern Medicine”


If you are interested in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE http://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com has issued an official Press Release Update on the subject and launching of the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page. Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.

Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .com shall update our web site and GoFundMe pages as allowable. This is a criminal investigation and only certain information can be released at this time to the public.

Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE ENTIRE STORY-https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/breaking-news-dr-5201f91a59b2?source=friends_link&sk=f152e9317f79f6152f45f3cb7361b7e0

CONTACT:
Office of The Supreme GRAND Bishop
Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D
Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app
and Dr. Oscar Phillips
Baltimore, MD
Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or
Psychdoctor101@gmail.com 
443-554-3715

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98c023aa-9077-40e2-8af2-c2d7600c69c6


© GlobeNewswire 2019
