Dr. Ken H. Jesser of Vein Specialists Institute Announces the Acquisition of the Vbeam® Prima™ Laser System

The new Vbeam Prima platform takes Candela’s “gold standard” 595 nm Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL) to the next level

PALM DESERT, Calif., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ken H. Jesser of Vein Specialists Institute in Palm Desert, California announces the acquisition of the Vbeam® Prima™ laser system by Candela, an advanced 595 nm pulsed dye laser (PDL). With the addition of a 1064 nm wavelength and a number of other new features, the Vbeam Prima device will effectively treat a broad range of skin conditions, including rosacea, port wine stains, acne, facial, leg and spider veins, scars, benign pigmented lesions and wrinkles, warts, stretch marks and photo aging. ­

“In a clinical study1 using the Vbeam Prima laser system, facial redness and rosacea symptoms were significantly reduced from moderate to mild after four treatments,” said Dr. Jesser. “I am extremely excited about the new enhancements, especially the 50% greater power enabling a 15 mm spot size, both contact and spray cooling, once-a-day calibration and extended dye life thanks to a complete re-design,” Dr. Jesser added.

The Vbeam device is a highly efficient PDL used by healthcare providers all over the world to treat a variety of indications for both face and body with high patient tolerability and a low incidence of side effects. The Vbeam laser has been long considered the “gold standard” for the device based treatment of rosacea, and has also been successfully used for the treatment of port wine stains and vascular anomalies in infants, as well as adults. It is currently used in nearly 700 universities and hospitals worldwide, and has been included in hundreds of medical publications. The new Vbeam Prima laser system builds on that legacy of success by offering advanced features that will help physicians and their patients achieve better results, along with an improved treatment experience.

Dr. Jesser will begin treating clients using the Vbeam Prima laser system in April 2019. To schedule a consultation, please contact Vein Specialists Institute at (760)341-7563 or info@ezveins.com.

For more information about Dr. Ken Jesser, please visit www.ezveins.com . For more information about the Vbeam Prima laser system, please visit https://syneron-candela.com/na/prima

The staff at Vein Specialists Institute is dedicated to providing safe, effective, and affordable nonsurgical solutions for patients with vein problems. Kenneth Jesser, M.D., a graduate of Johns Hopkins Medical School, has practiced continuously in the desert since 1988. A double board-certified internist and emergency physician, he is also a board-certified vein specialist by the American Board of Phlebology. In addition to vein treatments, we also specialize in skin and body procedures utilizing state-of-the-art lasers, light-based therapies, and radio-frequency lasers to treat: wrinkles, brown spots, sun damage, rosacea, melasma, acne scars, as well as loose skin, cellulite and excess fat on the body. In addition, we offer various cosmetic injectables.

Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including Vbeam®, the Gentle Family®, CO2RE®, CO2RE Intima®, Profound®, elōs Plus®, PicoWay®, UltraShape®, VelaShape®, Nordlys®, and other laser-based platforms. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, the Company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and many international distributors.

