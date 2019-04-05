Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Ken H. Jesser of Vein Specialists Institute Announces the Acquisition of the Vbeam® Prima™ Laser System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

The new Vbeam Prima platform takes Candela’s “gold standard” 595 nm Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL) to the next level

PALM DESERT, Calif., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ken H. Jesser of Vein Specialists Institute in Palm Desert, California announces the acquisition of the Vbeam® Prima™ laser system by Candela, an advanced 595 nm pulsed dye laser (PDL). With the addition of a 1064 nm wavelength and a number of other new features, the Vbeam Prima device will effectively treat a broad range of skin conditions, including rosacea, port wine stains, acne, facial, leg and spider veins, scars, benign pigmented lesions and wrinkles, warts, stretch marks and photo aging. ­

“In a clinical study1 using the Vbeam Prima laser system, facial redness and rosacea symptoms were significantly reduced from moderate to mild after four treatments,” said Dr. Jesser. “I am extremely excited about the new enhancements, especially the 50% greater power enabling a 15 mm spot size, both contact and spray cooling, once-a-day calibration and extended dye life thanks to a complete re-design,” Dr. Jesser added.

The Vbeam device is a highly efficient PDL used by healthcare providers all over the world to treat a variety of indications for both face and body with high patient tolerability and a low incidence of side effects. The Vbeam laser has been long considered the “gold standard” for the device based treatment of rosacea, and has also been successfully used for the treatment of port wine stains and vascular anomalies in infants, as well as adults. It is currently used in nearly 700 universities and hospitals worldwide, and has been included in hundreds of medical publications. The new Vbeam Prima laser system builds on that legacy of success by offering advanced features that will help physicians and their patients achieve better results, along with an improved treatment experience.

Dr. Jesser will begin treating clients using the Vbeam Prima laser system in April 2019. To schedule a consultation, please contact Vein Specialists Institute at (760)341-7563 or info@ezveins.com.

For more information about Dr. Ken Jesser, please visit www.ezveins.com. For more information about the Vbeam Prima laser system, please visit https://syneron-candela.com/na/prima

Dr. Kenneth H. Jesser
The staff at Vein Specialists Institute is dedicated to providing safe, effective, and affordable nonsurgical solutions for patients with vein problems. Kenneth Jesser, M.D., a graduate of Johns Hopkins Medical School, has practiced continuously in the desert since 1988. A double board-certified internist and emergency physician, he is also a board-certified vein specialist by the American Board of Phlebology. In addition to vein treatments, we also specialize in skin and body procedures utilizing state-of-the-art lasers, light-based therapies, and radio-frequency lasers to treat: wrinkles, brown spots, sun damage, rosacea, melasma, acne scars, as well as loose skin, cellulite and excess fat on the body. In addition, we offer various cosmetic injectables.

Candela®
Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including Vbeam®, the Gentle Family®, CO2RE®, CO2RE Intima®, Profound®, elōs Plus®, PicoWay®, UltraShape®, VelaShape®, Nordlys®, and other laser-based platforms. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, the Company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and many international distributors.

1. Bernstein EF, Schomacker K, Paranjape A, Jones CJ. Pulsed dye laser treatment of rosacea using a novel 15 mm diameter treatment beam. Lasers Surg Med. 2018;doi:10.1002/lsm.22819

Media Contact:
Loni Buckley-Patient Coordinator/Administrator
P: (760) 341-7563 | E: loni@ezveins.com

EvolveMKD
P: (646) 517 4220 | E: candela@evolvemkd.com

Candela_Logo_tagline_hi-res.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pFINCANTIERI : Shareholders' meeting approves 2018 financial statements - new board of directors appointed
PU
12:32pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing studies 737 MAX output slowdown among scenarios - source
RE
12:32pB RILEY FINANCIAL : . Riley FR Leads Financing for acock & Wilcox Enterprises
AQ
12:32pMilamber Ventures Plc - Proposed WIthdrawal from NEX
PR
12:32pPipelineDeals CRM Sponsors the 2019 Industrial Supply Association Convention
GL
12:31pCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank favour takeover rather than holding company structure - sources
RE
12:31pBAUSCH HEALTH : Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health
AQ
12:31pConnectWise Named One of Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces for 6th Year in a Row
GL
12:31pMilamber Ventures Plc - Trading Update and Issue of Equity
PR
12:31pSIEMENS : launches FABRIC – Turning urban data into a dynamic visualization of Jamestown Siemens launched an extraordinary data visualization project called FABRIC at the German Africa Business Summit in Accra
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About