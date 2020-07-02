Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Lanetta N. Greer releases ‘Aged Out: Narratives of Young Women Who Grew Up in Out-of-Home Care'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owning and operating a nonprofit group home for teenage girls has given Dr. Lanetta N. Greer a keen understanding of the challenges that they face. The rising number of youth between the ages of 18 and 21 aging out of the foster care system with few resources and little support was the driving force behind Greer’s latest publication titled “Aged Out: Narratives of Young Women Who Grew Up in Out-of-Home Care” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

“Aging out” is a term that is used in the context of services for children and youth. It is defined as being at the end of a placement with no subsequent placement decisions made by an agency or the court. In these instances, a child, after turning 18 or 19 (often abruptly), exits the care of the child welfare system. The problem, as the author details in the book, lies in the unsuccessful transition after care.

 

This qualitative study features eight young women whose feelings, knowledge and behavior at three points in life — family life (preplacement), growing up in out-of-home care (OHC placement) and life after aging out (postplacement) — are examined. Greer sheds light on the similar/different experiences these young women have had, how they overcame challenges, and what people/placements affected them the most. The book further discusses the factors contributing to an unsuccessful transition after care which includes limited education, unemployment, incarceration, homelessness, substance abuse, unwanted pregnancy and inadequate physical/mental health care.

 

“I want readers to know there are effective ways of assisting, supporting, and advocating for youth in out-of-home care to ensure a more successful transition to independence after aging out,” the author states.

 

The publication of “Aged Out: Narratives of Young Women Who Grew Up in Out-of-Home Care” is geared toward service providers working with youth in foster/group homes, schools, juvenile justice placements and community programs. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?Book=769633 to purchase a copy.

 

“Aged Out: Narratives of Young Women Who Grew Up in Out-of-Home Care”

By Dr. Lanetta N. Greer

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 182 pages | ISBN 9781480879973

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 182 pages | ISBN 9781480879980

E-Book | 182 pages | ISBN 9781480879997

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Dr. Lanetta N. Greer has served as the director of Home 4 the Heart, Inc. since she started the nonprofit organization in October 2007. Greer earned a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a bachelor’s and master's in social work degree from Washington, University in St. Louis. She has worked as a psychotherapist, school social worker, adjunct professor, facilitator and trainer. Greer has co-written a volume on multicultural learning and teaching for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her facility, Home 4 the Heart, Inc., received 2019 Best of Milwaukee Award in the social services organization category. She lives in Milwaukee and has one daughter, Klayton Grace.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:50aDecision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to make an offer with regard to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
TE
12:39aDORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
PU
12:35aFLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
12:31aNapp Pharmaceuticals Announces European Commission Approval of Invokana® (canagliflozin) Label Update to Reflect Improved Renal Outcomes in Patients With Diabetic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes
BU
12:24aIndustry Leaders Collaborate to Develop Singapore's First End-To-End Decarbonisation Process to Mitigate Climate Change
PU
12:20aManganese X Subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp., Conducts Air Disinfectant Tests
NE
12:16aSERBA DINAMIK : bags 3 overseas contracts worth RM543.5m
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
4MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to ma..
5DORMAKABA : DORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group