Dr. Lanetta N. Greer releases ‘Aged Out: Narratives of Young Women Who Grew Up in Out-of-Home Care'

MILWAUKEE, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owning and operating a nonprofit group home for teenage girls has given Dr. Lanetta N. Greer a keen understanding of the challenges that they face. The rising number of youth between the ages of 18 and 21 aging out of the foster care system with few resources and little support was the driving force behind Greer’s latest publication titled “Aged Out: Narratives of Young Women Who Grew Up in Out-of-Home Care” (published by Archway Publishing).

“Aging out” is a term that is used in the context of services for children and youth. It is defined as being at the end of a placement with no subsequent placement decisions made by an agency or the court. In these instances, a child, after turning 18 or 19 (often abruptly), exits the care of the child welfare system. The problem, as the author details in the book, lies in the unsuccessful transition after care.

This qualitative study features eight young women whose feelings, knowledge and behavior at three points in life — family life (preplacement), growing up in out-of-home care (OHC placement) and life after aging out (postplacement) — are examined. Greer sheds light on the similar/different experiences these young women have had, how they overcame challenges, and what people/placements affected them the most. The book further discusses the factors contributing to an unsuccessful transition after care which includes limited education, unemployment, incarceration, homelessness, substance abuse, unwanted pregnancy and inadequate physical/mental health care.

“I want readers to know there are effective ways of assisting, supporting, and advocating for youth in out-of-home care to ensure a more successful transition to independence after aging out,” the author states.

The publication of “Aged Out: Narratives of Young Women Who Grew Up in Out-of-Home Care” is geared toward service providers working with youth in foster/group homes, schools, juvenile justice placements and community programs. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?Book=769633 to purchase a copy.

“Aged Out: Narratives of Young Women Who Grew Up in Out-of-Home Care”

By Dr. Lanetta N. Greer

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 182 pages | ISBN 9781480879973

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 182 pages | ISBN 9781480879980

E-Book | 182 pages | ISBN 9781480879997

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Lanetta N. Greer has served as the director of Home 4 the Heart, Inc. since she started the nonprofit organization in October 2007. Greer earned a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a bachelor’s and master's in social work degree from Washington, University in St. Louis. She has worked as a psychotherapist, school social worker, adjunct professor, facilitator and trainer. Greer has co-written a volume on multicultural learning and teaching for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her facility, Home 4 the Heart, Inc., received 2019 Best of Milwaukee Award in the social services organization category. She lives in Milwaukee and has one daughter, Klayton Grace.

