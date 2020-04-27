Dr. Larry P. Tilley Joins World Organization as Advisory Board Member

ATLANTA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Organization announced today the appointment of Dr. Larry P. Tilley as Advisory Board Member.



Tilley is a board-certified internist and medical consultant who currently assists over two dozen pharmaceutical companies in the development of new medications and protocols.

Dr. Tilley has authored and co-authored hundreds of scholarly articles, books and proceedings that have been published in: JAVMA, JAVRS, JAAHA, VM/SAC, The American Journal of Pathology, Medical Education Dynamics, Medical Times, Circulation, Comparative Pathology Bulletin, Transplantation, ACVIM Scientific Proceedings, and dozens of other publications.

Dr. Tilley has written and edited over 30 medical texts used by professionals worldwide to provide current best standard of care in their practices. He has written works providing the latest knowledge related to general cardiology, cardiac arrhythmias, electrocardiography: interpretation and treatment, ophthalmology, and musculoskeletal disorders.

About World Organization

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36bd41e2-622b-4300-904c-6caf6bdc1a73

Contact Dr. Larry Tilley, 505-570-2025, drlarrytilley@gmail.com