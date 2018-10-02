Log in
Dr. Luis Macias Named Top Plastic Surgeon by Super Doctors, RealSelf and The Argonaut

10/02/2018 | 01:29am CEST

Luis H. Macias, MD, FACS, a double board certified and double fellowship trained plastic surgeon in Marina del Rey, CA, specializes in natural facial and body cosmetic injectables and surgical results. Dr. Macias is featured as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" in the Southwest Airlines, Southwest: The Magazine, and American Airlines First Class, Celebrated Living, inflight magazines. He was voted a top doctor by Super Doctors (superdoctors.com) and named to the RealSelf 500 by being one of the top 500 cosmetic contributors on RealSelf.com and named one of the “Best of the Westside 2018” by The Argonaut (argonautnews.com).

Dr. Macias specializes in aesthetic and complex reconstructive plastic surgery and is an expert in providing natural appearing facial and body results. A UCLA School of Medicine alumni, Dr. Macias completed a residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Mayo Clinic, followed by a fellowship in microvascular reconstructive surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Macias underwent further training in cosmetic surgery in the ASAPS-Endorsed USC Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship.

Using his specialized microsurgical and aesthetic training, Dr. Macias provides patients with exceptional technical skill for facelifts, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, abdominoplasty and body contouring procedures such as the gluteal augmentation (Brazilian butt lift). Dr. Macias is internationally recognized as a leader in plastic surgery, speaking globally about obtaining natural results with his innovative techniques.

Before pursuing his career in medicine, Dr. Macias served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He became an avionics technician for the F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet, reaching the rank of sergeant. As a Marine, Dr. Macias knows what it means to be dedicated, disciplined and passionate. He brings those same traits to aesthetic surgery and reconstruction for cancer and trauma patients.

Given his expertise, Dr. Macias is the Director of the Aesthetic Surgery Program at the University of Southern California (USC) Plastic Surgery Residency Program and continues to train cosmetic surgery fellows in the USC Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship.

About his practice:

Dr. Luis Macias practices in Marina del Rey, CA, where he offers a variety of nonsurgical and plastic surgery procedures. Visit us online at www.drluismacias.com; Facebook at Dr. Luis Macias, YouTube at Dr. Luis Macias and Instagram @drluismacias.


© Business Wire 2018
