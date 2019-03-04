Dr. Mark Garcia Joins Vesper Medical as Chief Medical Officer

Vesper
Medical, Inc., a private medical device company
developing innovative venous stent solutions for peripheral vascular
disease, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Garcia, MD, FSIR,
FACR as its Chief Medical Officer.
“Dr. Garcia has brought a wealth of clinical experience treating deep
venous disease to our Board of Directors where he has served as an
independent Director for the past two years. We are extremely pleased to
have him join our management team as our Chief Medical Officer,” stated
Bruce Shook, President and CEO of Vesper Medical. “Mark’s role as a
thought leader in the treatment of deep venous disease, his
participation in numerous clinical trials, and his vast experience as an
endovascular operator will be tremendously valuable to us as we enter
clinical trials with our Vesper DUO™ venousstent
portfolio.”
“It is a privilege to join the Vesper Medical team and be a part of
developing this innovative stent design to address the anatomical
challenges presented by deep vein mechanics,” commented Dr. Garcia. “I
look forward to advancing this next-generation venous stent portfolio,
which may improve the quality of life for patients suffering the
debilitating effects of deep venous disease.”
A leading interventional radiologist, Dr. Garcia has held positions of
Medical Director of the Center for Comprehensive Venous Health and Chief
of Interventional Radiology at Christiana Care Health Services in
Newark, Delaware. He is currently the Founder and Medical Director of
EndoVascular Consultants in Wilmington, Delaware. Previously, he also
served as the Chief Medical Officer for Merit Medical, a company
developing disposable devices for interventional procedures. Dr. Garcia
received his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College and
has a MS in genetics from the University of Illinois, Chicago and a BS
in biology from Arizona State University.
About Vesper Medical
Vesper Medical is a privately held medical device company advancing the
treatment of deep venous disease and creating a highly differentiated,
purpose-built venous stent portfolio to address the multiple anatomical
challenges presented by the iliac and femoral veins. Vesper Medical is a
spinout of Intact Vascular, Inc., a company dedicated to innovation in
the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. Visit vespermedical.com
for more information.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the
development of Vesper Medical’s products, the potential benefits and
attributes of such products, and the company’s expectations regarding
its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks,
assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or
results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are
made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary.
Vesper Medical undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements for any reason.
CAUTION: Device not approved for sale or use in the United States.
Vesper DUO™ is a trademark of Vesper Medical, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005091/en/