Dr. Mark Garcia Joins Vesper Medical as Chief Medical Officer

03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

Vesper Medical, Inc., a private medical device company developing innovative venous stent solutions for peripheral vascular disease, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Garcia, MD, FSIR, FACR as its Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Garcia has brought a wealth of clinical experience treating deep venous disease to our Board of Directors where he has served as an independent Director for the past two years. We are extremely pleased to have him join our management team as our Chief Medical Officer,” stated Bruce Shook, President and CEO of Vesper Medical. “Mark’s role as a thought leader in the treatment of deep venous disease, his participation in numerous clinical trials, and his vast experience as an endovascular operator will be tremendously valuable to us as we enter clinical trials with our Vesper DUOvenousstent portfolio.”

“It is a privilege to join the Vesper Medical team and be a part of developing this innovative stent design to address the anatomical challenges presented by deep vein mechanics,” commented Dr. Garcia. “I look forward to advancing this next-generation venous stent portfolio, which may improve the quality of life for patients suffering the debilitating effects of deep venous disease.”

A leading interventional radiologist, Dr. Garcia has held positions of Medical Director of the Center for Comprehensive Venous Health and Chief of Interventional Radiology at Christiana Care Health Services in Newark, Delaware. He is currently the Founder and Medical Director of EndoVascular Consultants in Wilmington, Delaware. Previously, he also served as the Chief Medical Officer for Merit Medical, a company developing disposable devices for interventional procedures. Dr. Garcia received his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College and has a MS in genetics from the University of Illinois, Chicago and a BS in biology from Arizona State University.

About Vesper Medical

Vesper Medical is a privately held medical device company advancing the treatment of deep venous disease and creating a highly differentiated, purpose-built venous stent portfolio to address the multiple anatomical challenges presented by the iliac and femoral veins. Vesper Medical is a spinout of Intact Vascular, Inc., a company dedicated to innovation in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. Visit vespermedical.com for more information.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development of Vesper Medical’s products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and the company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Vesper Medical undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

CAUTION: Device not approved for sale or use in the United States.

Vesper DUO™ is a trademark of Vesper Medical, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
