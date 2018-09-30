Dr. Meghan Barrett joins the Honolulu Pet Clinic

HONOLULU, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honolulu Pet Clinic is excited to announce that Dr. Meghan Barrett has joined their team of medical experts. In addition to being a well-rounded vet who performs professional dental procedures, various types of surgery, and care for well and sick animals, Dr. Barrett is a certified veterinary acupuncturist. Therefore, acupuncture, which has proved very effective for humans in the past, is now available to help relieve pain and promote good health for our Honolulu Pet Clinic ohana.



Dr. Barrett is an Oahu native and ‘Iolani School alumna. She attended University of Hawaii at Manoa and Colorado State University to earn her BS and DVM degrees. This smart and compassionate doctor has considerable expertise and success in physical rehabilitation for animals as well as pain management. In the past, she worked as an intern with the veterinary staff at Sea Life Park Hawaii.

"Acupuncture is a healing modality that is many centuries old. Used primarily to relieve pain in the body, acupuncture is actually much more versatile when it comes to treating disease and promoting good health. A rational, evidence-based approach to acupuncture is based on neuroanatomy and physiology of the nervous system. With a modern understanding of this ancient therapy, immunity and organ function is improved by modulating activity of nerves in the body - often referred to as energy meridians in traditional Chinese medicine.” - Dr. Meghan Barrett

Acupuncture is performed by inserting thin, sterile needles into the skin at specific points of the body to stimulate nerves and myofascial structures. Acupuncture can be beneficial by itself and also works very well with other medical procedures, therapies, and medications with minimal risk of side effects.

A sensation may be felt as the needle is inserted but it is usually not painful. Dr. Barrett’s careful insertion of the needles into the skin of a dog or cat causes endorphins to be released and the blood vessels to dilate, which produces a feeling of well-being and improves circulation. Acupuncture also activates the parasympathetic branch of the nervous system which promotes digestion and an overall sense of relaxation and stress relief. Some pets become so relaxed during an acupuncture session that they fall asleep.

The Honolulu Pet Clinic promises the best and most innovative veterinary care for furry friends and friendly service for owners. One of the premier animal hospitals on the island, the AAHA-accredited Honolulu Pet Clinic offers wellness examinations, vaccinations, laser therapy, cryotherapy, professional dental services, many types of surgery (including but not limited to mass removals, intestinal surgeries such as bloats and foreign body removals, urinary unblocking, sterilization) microchipping, x-rays, boarding and a physician on call 24/7 to provide emergency services.

For more information on the benefits of acupuncture or other services for your pet, or to schedule an appointment, contact the friendly staff of The Honolulu Pet Clinic at (808) 593-9336.