Dr. Mehmood Khan Named CEO of Life Biosciences

- PepsiCo's Former Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, Former President of Global R&D, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, to Lead Longevity Biotech -

BOSTON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Biosciences Inc. today announced Dr. Mehmood Khan, former PepsiCo Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, is incoming Chief Executive Officer and member of its board of directors. Dr. Khan will lead the Boston-based biotech company, which has raised more than $75 million to pursue the eight pathways of age-related decline (ARD). The company was co-founded by former hedge fund manager and global institutional investor, Tristan Edwards and David Sinclair PhD, AO, Professor in the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biological Mechanisms of Aging.

"We are proud and humbled by Mehmood's decision to join and lead our company," said Edwards, former Chief Executive Officer of Life Biosciences, who remains President and assumes the position of Chief Investment Officer. "He brings a remarkable depth of business and scientific expertise to our team, and is exactly the right leader for Life Biosciences as we enter our next phase of growth. His contributions to our work will be immense."

In his prior role with PepsiCo, a company which generated more than $64 billion in revenue in 2018, Dr. Khan led research and development efforts and oversaw PepsiCo's global sustainability initiatives. He was challenged to create breakthrough innovations across the food and beverages category, including helping to drive growth for its nutritious offerings across the portfolio.

"Tristan and David have done a remarkable job establishing Life Biosciences as the leader in the longevity space," said Khan. "Under their guidance, the company has grown tremendously and has already made much progress in tackling the issues of age-related decline. I'm excited to now work beside them in this next phase, continuing to grow and advance Life Biosciences."

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Dr. Khan was President of Takeda Global Research & Development Center, overseeing Takeda's worldwide R&D efforts. Before this, he was a faculty member at the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Medical School where he served as Director of the Diabetes, Endocrine and Nutritional Trials Unit in the endocrinology division. Dr. Khan also spent nine years leading programs in diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism and nutrition for the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

– Life Biosciences Overview –

Life Biosciences is dedicated to tackling the eight pathways of age-related decline (ARD) as the cause of the systemic breakdown of the body, rather than a series of isolated symptoms, events and conditions. The company brings together the world's leading scientists and researchers to increase health spans and reduce disease for everyone, including companion animals.

When Edwards co-founded Life Biosciences in 2017, he developed its innovative structure as Chapter Two in his life, after a highly successful career as a global institutional investor, working across all asset classes. There are six Daughter companies working independently and together within the Life Biosciences research environment.

The company also recently announced a significant investment in Prana, a publicly traded Australian biotech company, the closing of its Series B round of investment, and the acquisition of Lua, Life Biosciences' HIPAA-compliant medical technology platform. Life Biosciences provides Daughter companies with the resources required to maximize human potential, including experienced management, drug development experience, and a 24,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art vivarium, robotics and drug screening facility in Cambridge, Mass, in addition to laboratories and offices on four continents connected by Life Lua's communications and data analysis platform.

Founded in 2017 by David Sinclair, PhD, AO, and Tristan Edwards, Life Biosciences addresses the eight pathways of age-related decline (ARD) as a systemic breakdown of the body, not a series of isolated symptoms and conditions. It has established Daughter companies around the world to independently and collaboratively attack these pathways through pioneering research and product development. The company provides Daughter companies with the full resources of Lua's data communications and analytics platform; LifeLab, its 24,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art research facility that includes a vivarium, robotics, and drug screening capabilities. Life Biosciences seeks to increase healthspans for everyone, including companion animals.

For more information on Life Biosciences, please visit www.lifebiosciences.com.

Press Contact:

media@lifebiosciences.com

susanm@lifebiosciences.com

erinf@lifebiosciences.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-mehmood-khan-named-ceo-of-life-biosciences-300806075.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Biosciences