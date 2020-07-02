Log in
Dr. Mira Bajirova's latest publication reveals that ‘Cancer is a Jinn (Demonic) Possession' due to sins and the Ultimate Cure is within the Noble Qur'an

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the author of “Infertility Caused by Decreased Oxygen Utilization and Jinn (Demon)” and “Disease is an Expiation of Sins” comes another book that further reveals that Cancer is caused by the Evil Jinn (Demons) due to sins. Demons are afraid of Allah only, the Creator of all things.

In “Cancer is a Jinn (Demonic) Possession. The Ultimate Cure” (published by Partridge Singapore), Dr. Mira Bajirova explains why Cancer is caused by Jinn (Demonic) possession. The reasons for the Jinn possession: sins, sorcery, evil eye, attraction and love, revenge, desire of power and control, extreme anger, fear, depression and ecstasy. When a person commits to sins, a black spot appears on his heart. If he repents, seeks forgiveness, the black spot is polished clean. But if he returns to sin, his heart becomes black and he will be doomed.

“People should realize that medicine went astray, instead of healing, makes patients more sick and die as the majority of the diseases are caused by the Evil Jinn,” the author states. “Medicine excites the Evil Jinn and the Jinn spread more the disease. Additionally, medicine, due to the severe side effects, creates new Cancer and other diseases. The Ultimate Cure is by Almighty Allah only.”

“Cancer is a Jinn (Demonic) Possession. The Ultimate Cure” is an informative book guiding people to self-diagnosis and self-treatment based on the Divine Cure, the Ruqyah and Negative Ions (nature and products), and Prophetic Medicine. No surgery (we cannot cut Demons), no poisonous chemotherapy causing new cancer and other diseases.

To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/CANCER-JINN-DEMONIC-POSSESSION-ULTIMATE/dp/1543750036.

“Cancer Is a Jinn (Demonic) Possession. The Ultimate Cure”

By Dr. Mira Bajirova

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781543750058

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781543750034

E-Book | 346 pages | ISBN 9781543750041

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Mira Bajirova is an associate professor, obstetrician-gynecologist, and in vitro fertilization consultant from Paris. She has obtained 14 university diplomas and certificates. She received the “Women Achievers Award 2018.” She published the books “Infertility Caused by Decreased Oxygen Utilization and Jinn (Demon)” and “Disease is an Expiation of the Sins.” She is an international speaker and has worked in many countries.

Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit www.partridgepublishing.com or call 800 101 2657 (Singapore), 1 800 81 7340 (Malaysia), +44 20 3014 3997 (Africa) or 000.800.10062.62 (India).

Attachment

Marketing Services
Partridge Singapore
pressreleases.singapore@partridgepublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
