Dr. Paul E. Jacobs Joins Heal as Chairman

Heal,
the market-leader in doctor house calls, with services throughout
California, Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington D.C., today announces the
addition of Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO at XCOM and former Qualcomm Chairman
and CEO, as well as former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, to the company’s
board of directors. Dr. Jacobs and Governor Bush bring incomparable
track records in technology innovation and public policy to Heal’s
growing leadership team.
“Technology is the catalyst that eliminates stifling bureaucracy and
enables timelier, more personal, more proactive care that lowers costs
and improves outcomes,” said Dr. Renee Dua, co-founder and chief medical
officer at Heal. “Dr. Jacobs has led the global mobile revolution over
the last two decades, and we’re thrilled to have him lead our efforts to
reboot the broken $4 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.”
Dr. Jacobs was a guiding force in the development of new technologies at
Qualcomm as CEO and Chairman, and continues to propel the mobile
revolution at XCOM, a mobile technology company he founded in 2018. Dr.
Jacobs has over 80 issued or pending U.S. patents and he sparked the
idea for the award-winning Heal Wellbe – a first-ever remote monitoring
platform connecting Heal doctors to real-time vital signs of chronic
disease patients.
“Heal has re-invented the business process of medicine, attracted top
doctors, and built mutually beneficial partnerships with virtually every
major insurance provider in America,” said Dr. Jacobs. “But I'm most
excited to work with Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai, whom I've known for
over 20 years, to enable deeper, more personal interactions between
doctors and patients, and to transform healthcare by using technology to
bring back the human touch.”
Governor Bush – who led Florida from 1999 to 2007 – is a passionate
advocate for improving healthcare access and affordability through
innovation and bold reform of government. Governor Bush put Florida on
the forefront of consumer healthcare advances by introducing landmark
Medicaid reform in the state. He has advised Fortune 500 companies on a
range of healthcare policy issues.
“Heal liberates doctors from offices and patients from the trappings of
a broken and bureaucratic system,” said Governor Bush. “Innovative
entrepreneurs like Nick [Desai] and Renee [Dua] are transforming
America’s healthcare system by harnessing technology to improve access
to first-rate doctors, and I’m excited to partner with them.”
“Healthcare should be about living healthy and free of disease and Heal
is on a mission to do that. Governor Bush and Dr. Jacobs accelerate the
pace at which we can serve patients with uniquely effective,
frictionless healthcare,” continued Dr. Renee Dua.
Since its first house call, made in February 2015, Heal has driven $62
million in healthcare costs savings while proactively diagnosing over
16,000 previously unknown chronic diseases in just 100,000 house
calls. Just this month, Heal announced a first-of-its-kind capitated
primary care program with Aetna to help chronic disease patients receive
the care they need to lead happier, healthier lives.
ABOUT HEAL:
Heal is the undisputed market leader in doctor house calls. Through the
touch of an app or a click on its website, Heal enables patients to
quickly and easily book on-demand or scheduled doctor house calls, 12
hours per day (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Heal has over 100 major corporate clients and is covered as an
in-network benefit with Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of
California, CareFirst, Cigna, Health Net, Medicare, and United
Healthcare. Heal house calls are available across California, Atlanta,
Georgia, and Northern Virginia/D.C.
By combining innovative technology with personalized, in-home,
non-rushed visits, lasting four times longer than the industry average
of seven minutes, Heal doctors provide coordinated, longitudinally
relevant, precision care missing in the market today. Heal’s commitment
to patient illness and wellness care has been recognized with numerous
awards including the Web Marketing Association 2018 MobileWebAward for
Best Health Care Mobile Application, Top 50 in Digital Health, Most
Tech-Friendly Provider, Fierce Innovation Awards - Healthcare 2017,
Global Healthcare Magazine: Top 10 Healthcare CEOs, Top 40 Healthcare
Transformers of 2018, Disruptor Daily's Top 25 Influencers Shaping the
Future of Healthcare, 10 CEOs transforming healthcare in America', CES
Innovation Awards, and more.
The company has raised over $69 million in funding from notable
investors, including: Paul Jacobs, Jeb Bush, Breyer Capital, IRA
Capital, Trans-Pacific Technology Fund, Lionel Richie, and more. For
more information, please visit http://www.heal.com/.
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
ABOUT GOVERNOR JEB BUSH:
Jeb Bush is the 43rd governor of the State of Florida, serving from 1999
through 2007. He was the third Republican elected to the state’s highest
office and the first Republican in the state’s history to be reelected.
He was most recently a candidate for the Republican presidential
nomination in 2016.
During his two terms, Governor Bush championed major reform of
government, in areas ranging from healthcare and environmental
protection to civil service and tax reform. His top priority was the
overhaul of the state’s failing education system. Under Governor Bush’s
leadership, Florida established a bold accountability system in public
schools and created the most ambitious school choice programs in the
nation. Today, Florida remains a national leader in education and is one
of the only states in the nation to significantly narrow the achievement
gap.
Governor Bush is the Chairman of Dock Square Capital LLC, a merchant
bank headquartered in Miami. He maintains his passion for improving the
quality of education for students across the country by serving as the
Chairman of the Foundation for Excellence in Education, a national
nonprofit education reform organization he founded to transform
education in America.
Governor Bush is also currently serving as a Presidential Professor of
Practice at the University of Pennsylvania. He has previously served as
a visiting professor and fellow at Harvard University and an executive
professor at Texas A&M University. Governor Bush has been recognized for
his contributions to public policy by national organizations including
the Manhattan Institute, The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and the
Jack Kemp Foundation. Governor Bush earned his bachelor’s degree in
Latin American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin.
ABOUT DR. PAUL E. JACOBS:
Paul E. Jacobs, Ph.D., founded XCOM in 2018 to #keepinventing and to
invest with the world’s most creative engineers and businesspeople.
As former chief executive officer and executive chairman of Qualcomm,
Dr. Jacobs spearheaded its efforts to develop and commercialize
fundamental mobile technology breakthroughs that fueled the wireless
internet and smartphone revolutions. During his tenure as CEO,
Qualcomm’s revenues quadrupled and its market capitalization doubled.
Dr. Jacobs is a prolific inventor with over 80 U.S. patents granted or
pending in the field of wireless technology and devices.
He served as a director of Qualcomm from June 2005 to March 2018,
including as chairman of the board of directors from March 2009 to March
2018, and as executive chairman from March 2014 to March 2018. He served
as chief executive officer from July 2005 to March 2014, and as group
president of Qualcomm Wireless & Internet from July 2001 to July 2005.
In addition, he served as an executive vice president of Qualcomm from
February 2000 to June 2005.
Dr. Jacobs is a director of Dropbox, Inc., FIRST, and Chairman of the
Board at Heal, the leader in doctor house calls. He is an owner and vice
chairman of the Sacramento Kings, who compete in the National Basketball
Association (NBA). He attended the University of California, Berkeley,
where he earned a B.S. in electrical engineering and computer science,
M.S. in electrical engineering, and Ph.D. in electrical engineering and
computer science. He founded Berkeley’s Jacobs Institute for Design
Innovation and was the university’s 2017 Alumnus of the Year. Dr. Jacobs
is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the
American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005166/en/