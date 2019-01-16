Dr. Paul E. Jacobs Joins Heal as Chairman

Renowned Tech Executive and Innovator Joins Governor Jeb Bush on Heal Board to Accelerate Technology Development, National Expansion and Uniquely Effective Capitated Primary Care Programs

Heal, the market-leader in doctor house calls, with services throughout California, Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington D.C., today announces the addition of Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO at XCOM and former Qualcomm Chairman and CEO, as well as former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Jacobs and Governor Bush bring incomparable track records in technology innovation and public policy to Heal’s growing leadership team.

“Technology is the catalyst that eliminates stifling bureaucracy and enables timelier, more personal, more proactive care that lowers costs and improves outcomes,” said Dr. Renee Dua, co-founder and chief medical officer at Heal. “Dr. Jacobs has led the global mobile revolution over the last two decades, and we’re thrilled to have him lead our efforts to reboot the broken $4 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.”

Dr. Jacobs was a guiding force in the development of new technologies at Qualcomm as CEO and Chairman, and continues to propel the mobile revolution at XCOM, a mobile technology company he founded in 2018. Dr. Jacobs has over 80 issued or pending U.S. patents and he sparked the idea for the award-winning Heal Wellbe – a first-ever remote monitoring platform connecting Heal doctors to real-time vital signs of chronic disease patients.

“Heal has re-invented the business process of medicine, attracted top doctors, and built mutually beneficial partnerships with virtually every major insurance provider in America,” said Dr. Jacobs. “But I'm most excited to work with Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai, whom I've known for over 20 years, to enable deeper, more personal interactions between doctors and patients, and to transform healthcare by using technology to bring back the human touch.”

Governor Bush – who led Florida from 1999 to 2007 – is a passionate advocate for improving healthcare access and affordability through innovation and bold reform of government. Governor Bush put Florida on the forefront of consumer healthcare advances by introducing landmark Medicaid reform in the state. He has advised Fortune 500 companies on a range of healthcare policy issues.

“Heal liberates doctors from offices and patients from the trappings of a broken and bureaucratic system,” said Governor Bush. “Innovative entrepreneurs like Nick [Desai] and Renee [Dua] are transforming America’s healthcare system by harnessing technology to improve access to first-rate doctors, and I’m excited to partner with them.”

“Healthcare should be about living healthy and free of disease and Heal is on a mission to do that. Governor Bush and Dr. Jacobs accelerate the pace at which we can serve patients with uniquely effective, frictionless healthcare,” continued Dr. Renee Dua.

Since its first house call, made in February 2015, Heal has driven $62 million in healthcare costs savings while proactively diagnosing over 16,000 previously unknown chronic diseases in just 100,000 house calls. Just this month, Heal announced a first-of-its-kind capitated primary care program with Aetna to help chronic disease patients receive the care they need to lead happier, healthier lives.

ABOUT HEAL:

Heal is the undisputed market leader in doctor house calls. Through the touch of an app or a click on its website, Heal enables patients to quickly and easily book on-demand or scheduled doctor house calls, 12 hours per day (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), seven days a week, 365 days a year. Heal has over 100 major corporate clients and is covered as an in-network benefit with Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of California, CareFirst, Cigna, Health Net, Medicare, and United Healthcare. Heal house calls are available across California, Atlanta, Georgia, and Northern Virginia/D.C.

By combining innovative technology with personalized, in-home, non-rushed visits, lasting four times longer than the industry average of seven minutes, Heal doctors provide coordinated, longitudinally relevant, precision care missing in the market today. Heal’s commitment to patient illness and wellness care has been recognized with numerous awards including the Web Marketing Association 2018 MobileWebAward for Best Health Care Mobile Application, Top 50 in Digital Health, Most Tech-Friendly Provider, Fierce Innovation Awards - Healthcare 2017, Global Healthcare Magazine: Top 10 Healthcare CEOs, Top 40 Healthcare Transformers of 2018, Disruptor Daily's Top 25 Influencers Shaping the Future of Healthcare, 10 CEOs transforming healthcare in America', CES Innovation Awards, and more.

The company has raised over $69 million in funding from notable investors, including: Paul Jacobs, Jeb Bush, Breyer Capital, IRA Capital, Trans-Pacific Technology Fund, Lionel Richie, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.heal.com/. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT GOVERNOR JEB BUSH:

Jeb Bush is the 43rd governor of the State of Florida, serving from 1999 through 2007. He was the third Republican elected to the state’s highest office and the first Republican in the state’s history to be reelected. He was most recently a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

During his two terms, Governor Bush championed major reform of government, in areas ranging from healthcare and environmental protection to civil service and tax reform. His top priority was the overhaul of the state’s failing education system. Under Governor Bush’s leadership, Florida established a bold accountability system in public schools and created the most ambitious school choice programs in the nation. Today, Florida remains a national leader in education and is one of the only states in the nation to significantly narrow the achievement gap.

Governor Bush is the Chairman of Dock Square Capital LLC, a merchant bank headquartered in Miami. He maintains his passion for improving the quality of education for students across the country by serving as the Chairman of the Foundation for Excellence in Education, a national nonprofit education reform organization he founded to transform education in America.

Governor Bush is also currently serving as a Presidential Professor of Practice at the University of Pennsylvania. He has previously served as a visiting professor and fellow at Harvard University and an executive professor at Texas A&M University. Governor Bush has been recognized for his contributions to public policy by national organizations including the Manhattan Institute, The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and the Jack Kemp Foundation. Governor Bush earned his bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin.

ABOUT DR. PAUL E. JACOBS:

Paul E. Jacobs, Ph.D., founded XCOM in 2018 to #keepinventing and to invest with the world’s most creative engineers and businesspeople.

As former chief executive officer and executive chairman of Qualcomm, Dr. Jacobs spearheaded its efforts to develop and commercialize fundamental mobile technology breakthroughs that fueled the wireless internet and smartphone revolutions. During his tenure as CEO, Qualcomm’s revenues quadrupled and its market capitalization doubled. Dr. Jacobs is a prolific inventor with over 80 U.S. patents granted or pending in the field of wireless technology and devices.

He served as a director of Qualcomm from June 2005 to March 2018, including as chairman of the board of directors from March 2009 to March 2018, and as executive chairman from March 2014 to March 2018. He served as chief executive officer from July 2005 to March 2014, and as group president of Qualcomm Wireless & Internet from July 2001 to July 2005. In addition, he served as an executive vice president of Qualcomm from February 2000 to June 2005.

Dr. Jacobs is a director of Dropbox, Inc., FIRST, and Chairman of the Board at Heal, the leader in doctor house calls. He is an owner and vice chairman of the Sacramento Kings, who compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a B.S. in electrical engineering and computer science, M.S. in electrical engineering, and Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science. He founded Berkeley’s Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation and was the university’s 2017 Alumnus of the Year. Dr. Jacobs is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

