Dr. Paul F. Kantor Named New Cardiology Chief and Heart Institute Co-Director at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

After an extensive search across North America, Children’s Hospital Los
Angeles (CHLA) has appointed Paul
F. Kantor, MBBCh, MSc, FRCPC, as the new chief of the Division
of Cardiology and co-director of CHLA’s Heart
Institute. Dr. Kantor also will serve as professor in the Department
of Pediatrics at the Keck
School of Medicine of USC.
“We are honored and excited to have such an accomplished, experienced
cardiologist in Dr. Kantor join our CHLA family,” says CHLA President
and CEO Paul Viviano. “His knowledge and enthusiasm are a perfect fit
for our nationally-ranked pediatric heart program – and his leadership
will guide the clinical, research and academic programs in the Heart
Institute to best serve our large, diverse patient population.”
In his new role, Dr. Kantor oversees the Cardiology team’s clinical
care, strategic planning, recruitment and program development, as well
as integration of training and research with the hospital’s clinical
services. Dr. Kantor will work with Heart Institute co-director Vaughn
Starnes, MD, to supervise and direct more than 500 cardiac surgeons,
cardiologists, pediatric anesthesiologists, pediatric cardiac
intensivists, pediatric cardiac nurse practitioners, nurses and
ancillary staff.
Dr. Kantor previously served as head of pediatric cardiology at McMaster
University in Ontario, Canada; founder and lead physician of the
Cardiomyopathy and Heart Function Program at the Hospital for Sick
Children in Toronto; and director of pediatric cardiology at the
Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta. He has served in
numerous national and international roles related to heart failure and
cardiac transplantation research, education and advocacy.
Dr. Kantor’s clinical expertise is in heart failure, transplantation
medicine and echocardiography, with further interests in heart failure
management in children with congenital heart diseases and
cardiomyopathy; health economics; and leadership and change-management
in medical organizations.
Dr. Kantor earned his medical degree from the University of
Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. He completed his residency
at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and the University of
British Columbia in Vancouver, as well as clinical and research
fellowships in Vancouver and Edmonton. Dr. Kantor is Board-certified in
pediatrics and pediatric cardiology in Canada and the U.S. He also holds
a master’s degree in health economics from the London School of
Economics and Political Science.
