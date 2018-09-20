Dr. Paul Karpecki Named Lead Optometric Advisor for OcuMedic, Inc.

OcuMedic, Inc., the developer of new, drug-eluting soft contact lens and
clear corneal bandage technology, today announced the appointment of
Paul Karpecki, OD, FAAO, as the company’s lead optometric advisor and
member of its Scientific Advisory Board. His role with the company is in
the development of its activities, communications, meetings and
strategies relating to research and product development.
“Dr. Karpecki is a thought leader and pioneer in the field of corneal
health research with a focus on dry eye - a condition that affects
millions of people worldwide,” said Keith D. Ignotz, President and Chief
Executive Officer of OcuMedic, Inc. “Dr. Karpecki’s insights and
contributions to the commercialization of our technology will lead to
better products that gain rapid uptake in the $16 billion global eye
care therapeutic market toward replacing conventional eye drops.”
“Dr. Karpecki’s knowledge of the field is unmatched, and his acceptance
of a leadership position with OcuMedic is a further validation of the
potential of our technology to improve eye care for millions of people
across the globe,” said Mark E. Byrne, PhD, Founding Head and Professor
of Biomedical Engineering at Rowan University, inventor of the
technology, and previously a distinguished professor at Auburn
University and Chief Technical Officer of OcuMedic,
Inc.
Dr. Karpecki is Director of Cornea Services at the Kentucky Eye
Institute, and also, recently completed a preceptorship in retina at
Retina Associates of Kentucky all in Lexington, KY. He also serves a
director for the advanced ocular surface disease clinic at Gaddie Eye
Centers in Louisville KY. He is also Associate Professor at the
University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Optometry. Dr. Karpecki has
moderated or chaired the Congressional Hearing on the Impact of Dry Eye
Disease (July 2017), the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS)
Symposium (September 2016), and the Dry Eye Summit (December 2014). He
also served on the International Task Force on Dry Eye and the TFOS DEWS
II Diagnostic Methodology sub-committee and is a TFOS Global Ambassador.
His clinical interests include cornea, dry eye, and retinal disease
including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. He
serves as a research investigator for numerous studies in these areas.
He is the Chief Medical Editor for Review of Optometry. Dr. Karpecki has
authored over 20 peer-reviewed publications and over 300 articles that
have appeared in non-peer reviewed journals, as well as 7 book chapters.
Selected as one of the 20 most influential in Optometry, he is a
sought-after speaker who has given over 1000 invited lectures. Dr.
Karpecki earned his Optometry degree from Indiana University (graduating
with Honors and Beta Sigma Kappa). Following graduation, he went on to
complete a Durrie Fellowship in Cornea and Refractive Surgery at
Hunkeler Eye Clinic in Kansas City, Missouri, in affiliation with
Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
OcuMedic is expected to begin clinical studies necessary for U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its first product –
drug-eluting therapeutic lens/clear corneal bandage for the delivery of
drugs after surgery - this year, first as an in-vivo study for the FDA
to navigate into the Phase 1 – 2 human trials in 2019.
The technology is covered by nine U.S. patents and is expected to be the
first product of its kind on the market, once approved.
Approximately six million Americans undergo some type of eye surgery
every year – four million cataract and one million post-corneal abrasion
surgeries and 800,000 Lasik procedures. All patients require
post-operative care which includes eye drops that can wash out quickly
with only about 5% of the therapy reaching the target tissue. Eye drops
can be hard to administer, and the low delivered concentration of
medication tends to aggravate post-operative complications costing $70
billion per year. Dry eye disease affects greater than five million
people in the U.S. and approximately 40 million worldwide and is the
most frequent complaint and reason to visit an eye care professional in
the U.S. Approximately three million Americans suffer from Glaucoma;
worldwide, more than 60 million people are affected.
About OcuMedic, Inc. --
OcuMedic, Inc. is the developer of the world’s first, drug-eluting
therapeutic lens/clear corneal bandage for the delivery of drugs for the
global ophthalmic market. Invented by Mark Byrne, Ph.D. distinguished
engineering professor and Founding Head of the Department of Biomedical
Engineering at Rowan University, the therapeutic lens is a soft contact
developed in the most widely used safe lens material that precisely
controls the release of a “first line” anti-inflammatory drug that
targets post-operative eye care to reduce healing time and costly
complications. The device is a platform technology, with OcuMedic
demonstrating controlled release of a number of therapeutics for the
duration of wear, targeted at the large and growing surgery, dry eye,
corneal abrasion, and glaucoma markets. For more information, visit http://ocumedic.net/
