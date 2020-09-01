Dr. Praeger's Introduces a Plant-Based Turk'y Burger That Actually Tastes Like a Turkey Burger

The Perfect Turk’y Burger is the First Soy-Free, Gluten Free, Plant-Based Turkey Burger and Latest Addition to Dr. Praeger’s Plant-Based, Meat-Alternative Product Line

Today, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, the family owned and operated leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and kosher frozen food categories, introduces their newest meat-alternative patty — the Perfect Turk’y Burger™.

The Perfect Turk’y Burger has the look, taste, and texture of your favorite turkey burger, without the meat and made only with clean ingredients. Packed with 20g Pure Plant Protein and infused with carrots, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash, the Perfect Turk’y Burger is plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO project verified.

“At Dr. Praeger’s we’re always innovating and looking to create new products that fill the needs of our ever-evolving community,” said Dr. Praeger’s CEO Larry Praeger. “As the average consumer seeks out more options for meatless protein with real ingredients, we knew it was time to expand our Perfect product line. With few other meatless “turkey” burgers on the market, we knew we needed to deliver. I’m proud to say the Perfect Turk’y Burger now offers variety to the lineup to add an extra meat’y optionto help Americans easily consume less meat while still eating clean and getting their vegetables in.”

Dr. Praeger’s has been a pioneer in the vegetable-focused frozen food space for over 25 years. In 2019 the brand launched the first product in their Perfect meat-alternative line, the Perfect Burger, as they predicted trends for an increased interest and demand for clean, high-protein alternatives to meat. Like the Perfect Turk’y Burger the Perfect Burger looks and tastes like real meat, is made with Pure Plant Protein and has less sodium and fat per serving than leading meat-alternative burgers on the market and grills up Perfectly.

While best known for cult favorites such as the California Veggie Burger and Kids Littles, Dr. Praeger’s offers a range of vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, soy free, Kosher and non-GMO food options including Oaties Oatmeal Dippin’ Sticks, Fish Taco Bites, Veggie Cakes and Breakfast Bowls.

Perfect Turk’y Burger is sold frozen in packs of two patties for $4.99 at grocery stores nationwide including Kroger, Jewel Osco, HEB, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Publix, Wegmans, ShopRite, Fresh Thyme, Lunds & Byerly's and more.

About Dr. Praeger’s

For over 25 years, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods has offered delicious and convenient frozen food options for the whole family. Founded by two heart surgeons determined to make healthy food easily accessible, the company remains family-owned and operated. Dr. Praeger’s is a leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and kosher frozen food categories and has the #1 selling SKU, California Veggie Burger at Whole Foods as well as a wide range of products including Veggie Burgers, Bowls, Cakes, Puffs and Hash Browns, sustainable Seafood items, Kid’s Littles and more. For more information visit www.drpraegers.com.

