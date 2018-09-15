Log in
Dr. Prudence Hall Responds To News Story Regarding State Board Settlement Of Dispute

09/15/2018 | 03:38am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the recent People Magazine news story on Tuesday, September 11, which was picked up by other publications as late as today, regarding a dispute resolution between the medical board and pioneering physician, Dr. Prudence Hall, she has issued the following statement:

"After careful review of the People Magazine story that also appeared in the Los Angeles Times written by Barbara Feder Ostrov, I would like to share a few comments. 

"I take great exception to, and am deeply offended by, the categorization of me as a "celebrity doctor." It is sensationalistic and offensive to me as a physician. The women I care for are from every walk of life. They are mothers, sisters, wives and daughters. It is an insult to all my patients and to insinuate that celebrities are somehow immune to suffering or demand special treatment is an affront to them and their dedication to be the best and the highest professionals they can be. 

"My heart is touched by each patient with whom I use every ounce of my professional training and 35 years of experience as an OB-Gyn and in managing menopause and perimenopause. 

"The advanced treatments used by many physicians today may take 25 years to be accepted as the standard of care. That means that for 25 years, these advanced treatments will be met with skeptical distrust by many professionals in the medical field. I have fallen into that category of doctor, along with other highly respected colleagues, who have brought ground breaking therapies into the current practice of medicine. 

"Also, it is not easy bringing the knowledge I have learned to the forefront of medicine. I am currently applying for grants and research funding to help this process and I hope that the transformative results will support the new standard of care in the future."

Contact: Stephen Jaffe, Jaffe & Co., Tel. (310) 275-7327

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-prudence-hall-responds-to-news-story-regarding-state-board-settlement-of-dispute-300713238.html

SOURCE Prudence Hall, M.D.


© PRNewswire 2018
