Dr. Robert Feingold Joins Fasano Associates

Dr. Robert M. Feingold has joined Fasano Associates as Senior Medical
Director.
Dr. Feingold previously served as Vice President and Medical Director of
Legal and General America, which includes Banner Life and William Penn
Life Insurance Company of New York. He is Board Certified in Internal
and Insurance Medicine. He is widely published and previously served as
a Clinical Instructor at the NYU School of Medicine.
Said Michael Fasano, President of Fasano Associates: “Dr. Feingold is
among the best physicians in insurance medicine and we are delighted to
have him join our cadre of Medical Directors.”
Fasano Associates is an underwriting organization that is unique in its
use of physicians to perform life expectancy analyses. A study published
in the North American Actuarial Journal found the average difference
in actual versus estimated total months of survival for Fasano’s life
expectancy estimates since 2006 to be less than one month.
Added Fasano: “We have done over 185,000 life expectancy estimates over
the last 18 years, and I think the results speak for themselves. Our
physician intensive approach is tried and true.”
About Fasano Associates:
Fasano Associates is a leading underwriting consulting firm serving the
life, health, annuity and life settlement industries.
