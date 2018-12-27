Log in
Dr. Samuel Hahn Opens Plastic Surgery Center in Baltimore

12/27/2018

BALTIMORE, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, led by Samuel Hahn, MD, offers the full scope of facial plastic surgery, ENT, and medical spa treatments, specializing in rhinoplasty, facelifts, neck lifts, brow lifts and blepharoplasty. Dr. Han performs all procedures and treatments himself to ensure he is deeply involved with his patients’ care at every step of their treatment.

Dr. Hahn is a fellowship trained facial plastic surgeon and member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS). He is board-certified through the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Hahn has received numerous awards for his medical research. He has authored peer-reviewed papers and contributed content to books that focus on cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

“I try to use a holistic approach in treating my patients,” said Dr. Hahn. “I want to deliver the best care that is specifically tailored to each person. I enjoy getting to know my patients, and in the process, help them look and feel their best.”

After completing his undergraduate work in biomedical engineering with high honors at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Hahn completed his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, as well as a post-graduate internship and residency with a specialty in otolaryngology before completing a fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis.

Dr. Hahn contributes his expertise in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery to the Face-to-Face program of the AAFPRS. Through the program, he offers pro-bono facial plastic surgery for survivors of domestic abuse and veterans who are wounded in combat.

The Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 11350 McCormick Road, Executive Plaza I, Suite 102 in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Call today 410-226-4090 to schedule your consultation.

About Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is Baltimore’s premier plastic surgery center, welcoming patients from Baltimore, Towson, Columbia, Hunt Valley, and the surrounding communities. Led by board-certified surgeon, Dr. Samuel Hahn, we provide cutting-edge reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures as well as a range of MedSpa treatments.

maryland center for facial plastic surgery logo.PNG


