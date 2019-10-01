Log in
Dr. Shayda Mirhaidari Joins Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

10/01/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Shayda Mirhaidari, M.D., has joined Crystal Clinic Plastics Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.

A board-eligible plastic surgeon, Dr. Mirhaidari is an appointed faculty member at Northeast Ohio Medical University, where she received her medical degree. She will see patients at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center's new outpatient clinic in Canton, located at 4466 Fulton Drive NW.

Dr. Mirhaidari offers aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the body and face. She has extensive experience in breast reconstruction and enhancement procedures, body contouring following pregnancy and bariatric surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, nonsurgical facial rejuvenation, and reconstruction after skin cancer removal.

Along with this expansion to Canton, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is also breaking ground on the region's first state-of-the-art, orthopaedic specialty hospital. Scheduled to open in 2021, the new hospital will feature the most advanced technology and facilities available – expanding upon Crystal Clinic's leadership position and ability to provide specialty care across a wide range of orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive medicine procedures.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Mirhaidari, call 888-990-0944. For more information, visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

About Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons
Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a division of the nationally renowned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is one of the largest plastic and reconstructive surgery groups in Northeast Ohio with seven surgeons on staff and offices in Barberton, Broadview Heights, Canton, Green, Hudson, Montrose and Medina. The group specializes in a wide range of procedures, including comprehensive care for complex reconstructions and treatment of soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery, including breast reconstruction, skin cancer surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, post-weight-loss body contouring, rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical, facial rejuvenation options. For more information, visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-shayda-mirhaidari-joins-crystal-clinic-plastic-surgeons-300928908.html

SOURCE Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons


© PRNewswire 2019
