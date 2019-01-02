Dr. Stan Flemming Joins Swenson Healthcare

Experienced physician leader adds expertise to post-acute practice

Swenson Healthcare, a clinical practice group dedicated to the care of patients in post-acute care facilities, announced today that Dr. Stan Flemming is joining the management team as Director of Medical Affairs, effective today. In this role, Dr. Flemming will provide leadership and organization to Swenson Healthcare’s growing team of post-acute clinicians in the state of Washington.

Dr. Flemming comes to Swenson Healthcare from Life Care Centers of America, where he has served as a Medical Director and Lead Regional Physician in Washington state for the past five years. A practicing family medicine physician, Dr. Flemming has earned a reputation as a physician executive and healthcare leader on a local, state and national level. A former Brigadier General, Dr. Flemming has been instrumental in the development of medical policies and programs for the US Army. He is the author of numerous articles on a range of clinical topics in military medicine, infectious disease, pediatrics and geriatric care. Dr. Flemming has been a Washington state resident throughout most of his career, and he is recognized for developing excellent clinical programs in many long-term care communities throughout the state.

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Flemming stated, “Swenson Healthcare is building a clinical team around the core values of community-based care and excellence in clinical practice, and that makes a real difference in the lives of patients under our care. My goal is to create meaningful results by translating these core values into action as Swenson Healthcare continues a high growth path. I am happy to be aligned with a clinical practice group that is committed to lasting success in post-acute medicine.”

Dr. Flemming earned an associate degree from Pierce College, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a master’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University, and earned his doctorate from Western University of Health Sciences. Additionally, Dr. Flemming possesses an extensive list of military honors, authorships, certifications and Washington-based community service affiliations.

Founder and CEO Darren Swenson MD commented, “Dr. Flemming’s combination of physician executive experience and leadership skills is a real asset to the field of post-acute medicine, and we welcome him to our practice group. He will no doubt bring out the best in our clinicians as we forge a culture of continual learning and improvement. Our clinical staff looks forward to working under his leadership.”

Swenson Healthcare is a clinical practice group dedicated to serving post-acute care patients throughout Washington state. With over twenty years’ experience as a physician executive, triple-board certified founder Darren Swenson MD is deeply committed to the community-based care of patients in the post-acute care setting. Swenson Healthcare’s mission is to ensure that the patient receives excellent quality care, both today and in the future, whether the patient transitions to home or to another facility. For enquiries from post-acute facilities and health plans in the state of Washington, or clinicians interested in a career with Swenson Healthcare, please email info@swensonhealthcare.com.

