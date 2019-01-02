Dr. Stan Flemming Joins Swenson Healthcare

Swenson Healthcare, a clinical practice group dedicated to the care of
patients in post-acute care facilities, announced today that Dr. Stan
Flemming is joining the management team as Director of Medical Affairs,
effective today. In this role, Dr. Flemming will provide leadership and
organization to Swenson Healthcare’s growing team of post-acute
clinicians in the state of Washington.
Dr. Flemming comes to Swenson Healthcare from Life Care Centers of
America, where he has served as a Medical Director and Lead Regional
Physician in Washington state for the past five years. A practicing
family medicine physician, Dr. Flemming has earned a reputation as a
physician executive and healthcare leader on a local, state and national
level. A former Brigadier General, Dr. Flemming has been instrumental in
the development of medical policies and programs for the US Army. He is
the author of numerous articles on a range of clinical topics in
military medicine, infectious disease, pediatrics and geriatric care.
Dr. Flemming has been a Washington state resident throughout most of his
career, and he is recognized for developing excellent clinical programs
in many long-term care communities throughout the state.
Commenting on his new role, Dr. Flemming stated, “Swenson Healthcare is
building a clinical team around the core values of community-based care
and excellence in clinical practice, and that makes a real difference in
the lives of patients under our care. My goal is to create meaningful
results by translating these core values into action as Swenson
Healthcare continues a high growth path. I am happy to be aligned with a
clinical practice group that is committed to lasting success in
post-acute medicine.”
Dr. Flemming earned an associate degree from Pierce College, a
bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a master’s degree
from Pacific Lutheran University, and earned his doctorate from Western
University of Health Sciences. Additionally, Dr. Flemming possesses an
extensive list of military honors, authorships, certifications and
Washington-based community service affiliations.
Founder and CEO Darren Swenson MD commented, “Dr. Flemming’s combination
of physician executive experience and leadership skills is a real asset
to the field of post-acute medicine, and we welcome him to our practice
group. He will no doubt bring out the best in our clinicians as we forge
a culture of continual learning and improvement. Our clinical staff
looks forward to working under his leadership.”
About Swenson Healthcare:
Swenson Healthcare is a clinical practice group dedicated to serving
post-acute care patients throughout Washington state. With over twenty
years’ experience as a physician executive, triple-board certified
founder Darren Swenson MD is deeply committed to the community-based
care of patients in the post-acute care setting. Swenson Healthcare’s
mission is to ensure that the patient receives excellent quality care,
both today and in the future, whether the patient transitions to home or
to another facility. For enquiries from post-acute facilities and health
plans in the state of Washington, or clinicians interested in a career
with Swenson Healthcare, please email info@swensonhealthcare.com.
