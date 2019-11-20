Log in
Dr. Suzie Bash Joins CorTechs Labs Medical Advisory Board

11/20/2019 | 09:19am EST

Neuroradiology expert to bring significant clinical expertise, ultimately allowing for better patient care

CorTechs Labs Inc. is pleased to announce that Dr. Suzie Bash, one of the most highly regarded neuroradiologists in the United States (U.S.), has joined the company’s medical advisory board and will bring significant clinical expertise. Dr. Bash has been an expert user of CorTechs Labs’ volumetric magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) solution, NeuroQuant®, for over 12 years and is an avid supporter of the technology, contributing, as a user, to its development. This formalized relationship will provide a framework for more direct feedback and input to future product development, allowing CorTechs Labs’ products to more directly address physician needs to provide better patient care.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Dr. Bash to our medical advisory board,” said Dr. Chris Airriess, chief executive officer of CorTechs Labs. “As one of the most respected and highly referred to neuroradiologists in the U.S., an early adopter of volumetric imaging and vocal supporter of CorTechs Labs’ suite of AI tools for advanced imaging, she will be a great resource, both internally to employees and externally to the health care providers we partner with.”

Dr. Bash is the medical director of neuroradiology at San Fernando Valley Interventional Radiology, part of the RadNet outpatient imaging network. Prior to joining RadNet in 2005, she was an assistant professor of neuroradiology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) subsequent to a two-year neuroradiology fellowship and radiology residency at that institution. During her tenure at UCLA, Dr. Bash was the recipient of the Issa Yaghmai Scholarship for best paper published in a peer-reviewed journal; Consultant of the Year Award, issued by the emergency department to one UCLA resident a year; as well as the Outstanding Resident Award, issued by Olive View-UCLA to one resident a year.

“I have had long-standing interest in the potential of AI tools to transform neuroimaging studies into more accurate, meaningful and clinically useful exams,” said Dr. Bash, “I am excited to be a part of a company that I have directly observed over the past 12 years elevate patient care through the use of their pioneering volumetric MR post-processing tools.”

Dr. Bash was awarded James Scholar Honors during her medical school years at the University of Illinois. Dr. Bash’s passion and interests lie in artificial intelligence applications in neuroimaging and other advanced neuroimaging techniques which add patient-centric value and quality.

About CorTechs Labs
CorTechs Labs develops and markets breakthrough medical device software solutions capable of automatically segmenting and quantifying brain structures, making quantitative analysis of the human brain a routine part of clinical practice. CorTechs Labs’ cutting-edge brain imaging analysis provides neurologists, radiologists and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective means to quantify brain structures to help assess a variety of neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma and brain development abnormalities. Please visit www.cortechslabs.com for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
