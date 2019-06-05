Log in
Dr. Terry Myckatyn and Dr. Marissa Tenenbaum Celebrate 10 Years of Working Together at West County Plastic Surgeons

06/05/2019

ST. LOUIS, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2009, Dr. Terry Myckatyn and Dr. Marissa Tenenbaum completed their respective medical fellowships and began the challenging task of building a cosmetic practice at Washington University School of Medicine. The 10-year anniversary of the start of their collaborative plastic surgery work in St. Louis was in March 2019, but the two are celebrating the milestone all year, along with the their team.

From the outset of their work together, they have emphasized an ethical approach to cosmetic surgery and staying current with technological advances in the field. Their mutual goal is to create beautiful, customized results without sacrificing patient safety.

Over the years, both Dr. Myckatyn and Dr. Tenenbaum have become board-certified plastic surgeons, been named to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery committees, repeatedly and consecutively earned the Best Doctors in America title, and continue to serve on the Aesthetic Surgery Journal’s editorial board. This is in addition to their regular lecturing, research, and training: Dr. Myckatyn is a professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery and director of cosmetic and breast plastic surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Tenenbaum is an associate professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery and program director for the university’s plastic surgery residency.

Both physicians perform a wide range of plastic surgery procedures at West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University, including breast reconstruction for cancer patients, “Mommy Makeovers,” post weight-loss body contouring, fat grafting, rhinoplasty, facelifts, and more. They also offer and oversee minimally invasive skin-focused treatments, such as BOTOX® and dermal filler injections.

West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University is a teaching hospital that has access to next-generation technology, applied in a soothing and friendly environment with an eye for affordability and financing available for patients as needed. US News and World Report regularly ranks the Washington University School of Medicine, which holds about 1,000 students studying under almost 1,600 faculty members, in the top 10 medical schools and biomedical research institutes.

Find out more about Dr. Terry Myckatyn and Dr. Marissa Tenenbaum by calling 314-996-8800 or sending a message online via the practice’s contact form.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
