Dr Thomas Ramdahl Joins Clarity Pharmaceuticals' Board

SYDNEY, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease, is delighted to announce that Dr Thomas Ramdahl will join Clarity's Board.

Dr Ramdahl is a pharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of clinical and development experience. In 2001, he became President and the first CEO of Algeta ASA (Algeta), a Norwegian biotech company that was successful in researching, developing and launching a radiopharmaceutical for prostate cancer. When Dr Ramdahl joined Algeta, he was one of six employees at the time, and he played an instrumental role in its success, serving in several senior positions within the company through to and post the acquisition of Algeta by Bayer AG in 2014 for US$2.9 Billion.

During his time at Algeta, the company successfully completed Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, as well as a pivotal Phase 3 multicentre, multi-country, double blinded clinical trial that led to FDA approval and marketing approval of Algeta's lead product, Xofigo.

Dr Ramdahl led Algeta as CEO through an initial public offering (IPO) on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2007, raising close to 500m NOK (~AUD82m) total in several private rounds and the IPO. He remained in this role until 2009, at which stage he transitioned to Chief Technology Officer, and then to Chief Operating Officer in 2013. From 2009 to 2014, Dr Ramdahl, in addition to his day-to-day role within the company, played a significant role in raising an additional 1 billion NOK (~AUD164m) for the company. After the acquisition by Bayer in 2014, Dr Ramdahl resumed the position of Managing Director of Algeta, before quickly shifting to Managing Director of Bayer in Norway, remaining in this role until October 2018.

Dr Ramdahl has authored more than 40 publications and is a co-inventor of several patents. He gained his PhD in Environmental Chemistry from the University of Oslo in 1984 and an MSc in Organic Chemistry from the Norwegian Institute of Technology in 1979. He has also been engaged in executive training at IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Dr Ramdahl commented on his appointment to Clarity's Board, "I am honoured to join Clarity at this exciting time of intensive corporate and clinical development. I believe that Clarity's proprietary technology combined with the use of copper radioisotopes holds great promise for the field of radiopharmaceuticals. I am very excited to bring my experience and expertise to support Clarity's development at a time when the industry is experiencing rapid growth and acceptance within the broader oncology market."

Clarity's Executive Chairman Dr Alan Taylor commented, "We are very excited to have someone of Dr Ramdahl's experience and capability joining our Board. We believe that Thomas' unique experience of managing and growing a radiopharmaceutical company from start-up through to marketing approval of its lead product and a successful exit will be invaluable to our future growth. We are looking forward to working closely together on growing Clarity internationally as we progress our goal of developing safer and more effective treatments for children and adults with cancer."

About Clarity

Clarity is a personalised medicine company focused on the treatment of serious diseases. The Company is a leader in innovative radiopharmaceuticals, developing targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in adults and children.

