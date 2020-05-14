Dr. Thomas T. Nagle Joins Sturbridge Growth Partners as Advisory Partner

Log in
05/14/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

MEDFIELD, Mass., May 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Sturbridge Growth Partners, a boutique management consulting firm dedicated to driving profitable growth for clients through innovative approaches to pricing and value management, announced today that Tom Nagle has joined the company as an Advisory Partner.

Nagle, who comes to Sturbridge with four decades of experience, is a world-renowned expert who developed breakthrough concepts and practical tactics. His work has enabled billions of dollars of profitable growth for clients and the general business community. Most recently he served as a Senior Advisor for Deloitte. In 1987, Nagle founded The Strategic Pricing Group which was sold to the Monitor Group in 2005. The Monitor Group was then acquired by Deloitte in 2013. Tom is the author of the award-winning book, The Strategy & Tactics of Pricing, now in its 6th edition.

In his role at Sturbridge, Nagle will work closely with our clients to customize pricing strategies to drive gross profits. He will leverage his deep knowledge of economics, his understanding of what drives customer value and his expertise in competitive strategy.

Nagle said, "I am excited to join Sturbridge and its team of experienced organic growth experts. Sturbridge is uniquely positioned in the management consulting space with a superb network of consultants that can be leveraged to generate significant financial results for clients at lower fees than traditional large consultancies."

Commenting on the Nagle appointment, Lisa Thompson, Sturbridge founder and CEO said, "Tom brings a fantastic record of success from his time at Strategic Pricing Group, Monitor and Deloitte. He is one of the most influential and articulate thinkers in this field and we are thrilled he's joining us."

About Sturbridge Growth Partners (SGP)

Sturbridge Growth Partners is a boutique strategy consulting firm serving multiple B2B industries including: Software/SaaS, industrial products, medical technology, chemicals, distribution, and B2B services. The experts at Sturbridge have been helping clients grow profitably for decades. They've driven hundreds of millions of dollars in gross profits through better pricing, value management and sales and marketing strategies.

For more detail visit: https://www.sturbridgegrowthpartners.com/.

To view Sturbridge's recent Webinar: B2B Pricing in Times of Crisis click here - https://www.sturbridgegrowthpartners.com/news

MEDIA CONTACT
John Thompson
jthompson@sturbridgegrowthpartners.com
781-366-1951

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0514s2p-sturbridge-gp-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Sturbridge Growth Partners

Related link: https://www.sturbridgegrowthpartners.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/dr-thomas-t-nagle-joins-sturbridge-growth-partners-as-advisory-partner/
