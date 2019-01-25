Dr. William Bell Elected Board Chair for the National CASA Association

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association today announced the election of Dr. William C. Bell as chair of its board of trustees. Dr. Bell is the president and chief executive officer of Casey Family Programs and a 35-year veteran of the human services field.

“Dr. Bell is a thought leader who has made considerable impact in the field of child welfare,” said National CASA Association CEO Tara Perry. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his expertise, leadership and insights to continue to advance National CASA’s mission. Dr. Bell’s support will help ensure our success during this time of growth and development for our national network of programs.”

About the appointment, Dr. Bell said, “I am honored to be named the incoming board of trustees chair for National CASA and support its important work to build hope and opportunities for our nation’s most vulnerable citizens. CASA plays a critical role in shaping the conversation around how we as a nation can best support the safety, success and hope of all of America’s children and families.”

Dr. Bell became president and chief executive officer of Casey Family Programs in 2006, after serving as its executive vice president for child and family services. Casey Family Programs works in all 50 states and is the nation’s largest operating foundation focused on safely reducing the need for foster care and building Communities of Hope for children and families across America.

Prior to joining Casey Family Programs, Dr. Bell was commissioner of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.

###

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association

The National CASA Association, together with its nearly 950 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. The National CASA Association offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. casaforchildren.org

###

August Aldebot-Green National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association 206.774.7238 augustg@casaforchildren.org