DrChrono Introduces EHR Configuration for Allergy Practices

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, announced today new updates to DrChrono EHR for Allergy to help simplify allergy testing, billing and other critical processes for allergy specialty practices. The company will demonstrate DrChrono EHR for Allergy at booth #1009 at the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting taking place February 22-25, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.



DrChrono EHR for Allergy is a robust and flexible all-in-one EHR platform that makes scheduling, clinical, and billing work seamless for allergists and immunologists. The newly updated DrChrono EHR for Allergy includes the following:

Allergy specific account configuration including appointment profiles, billing profiles and scheduling and set up the account for allergy testing.

New customizable shot schedule templates to allow providers to track build-up and maintenance shots over several appointments.

New pre-built allergy and immunology forms including shot schedules, skin test templates and allergy history.

Customized advanced reporting to ensure patients keep up with their immunotherapy schedules and improve patient outcomes.

In addition to the new configuration, templates, and setup, DrChrono EHR offers allergy specialty friendly features that the practices can utilize including:

Easy vial or inventory management by quantity, expiration date and more within DrChrono EHR.

Charting for allergy conditions and tests including Free Draw forms that the providers can upload and annotate images of skin test directly into the patient’s chart.

All aspects of medical billing managed by the DrChrono RCM service with allergy billing expertise, coding, submission, denial resolution, dedicated support from certified RCM specialists and financial reports.

“DrChrono EHR for Allergy offers allergists and immunologists their specialty-specific configuration, templates and features but can be further customized to fit each practice’s unique workflow and needs,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “The flexibility and scalability of DrChrono EHR platform enables us to meet the specialty specific EHR needs without being rigid unlike other specialty EHRs in the market. To date, our EHR platform boasts a 96% clean claim rate and over 13 million patients cared for across various disciplines and specialties which demonstrates the impact of our EHR for physicians and their patients.”

About DrChrono

DrChrono brings the medical practice of the future into reality. The company enables physicians to provide the best care to patients with an innovative and flexible platform that can be completely tailored to any medical practice—small, large, enterprise, or specialty. The platform is comprehensive including: EHR, practice management, medical billing, revenue cycle management and patient portal. DrChrono also built the very first iPad EHR and the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. Some features include customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks and more. The App Directory offers a multitude of the latest health care apps that a practice can utilize and an API for developers. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

press@drchrono.com