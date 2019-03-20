Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DrChrono Launches Time-Limited, Free Trial of EHR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 11:01am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, announced it is offering a new, comprehensive free trial of its mobile, cloud-based EHR platform including practice management features so medical practices of all sizes can test out the platforms full solution.

The company will be eliminating its medical practice freemium plan which will officially end on May 31, 2019.  In contrast to the previous freemium plan which gave practices access to a few limited features of the EHR platform, DrChrono’s new free trial will give practices nearly unlimited access to many components of the EHR platform including practice management, medical billing, and patient portal. Practices today expect most features enabled in their EHR platform such as dictation, automated coding, and medical billing; now the DrChrono platform enables more through the free trial model.

“As part of the Affordable Care Act and new Meaningful Use requirements, practices need to choose an EHR that meet stricter healthcare IT standards, so enabling more features for providers through a trial period allows a provider to simply do more when evaluating DrChrono as their platform of choice,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono.  “In addition to launching our trial plan, we will continue to offer different plans for the developer community and the educational market.”

Medical practices that want to learn more and sign up for a free trial of DrChrono’s platform should visit https://www.drchrono.com/sign-up/

About DrChrono
DrChrono brings the medical practice of the future into reality. The company enables physicians to provide the best care to patients with an innovative and flexible platform that can be completely tailored to any medical practice—small, large, enterprise, or specialty. The platform is comprehensive including: EHR, practice management, medical billing, revenue cycle management and patient portal. DrChrono also built the very first iPad EHR and the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. Some features include customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks and more. The App Directory offers a multitude of the latest health care apps that a practice can utilize and an API for developers. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com.

Media Contact:
Kerry Metzdorf
Big Swing Communications
978-463-2575 
press@drchrono.com 

drchrono_logo_dark_600x171.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aAFCON : The Stakes of the Last Day of the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers
AQ
11:11aGRACO : Launches New Line of G-Force II Pressure Washers
BU
11:11aFINANCIAL AID AWARD LETTER SEASON : Sallie Mae Offers Tips to Navigate College Financing Packages
BU
11:10aCENTURY SAGE SCIENTIFIC : Announcement and Notice – Date of Board Meeting
PU
11:10aCITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Confidential treatment order
PU
11:10aAGILYSYS : The Upsides of Digitizing Hotel Housekeeping
PU
11:10aINTRODUCING OCULUS RIFT S : A New PC VR Headset Coming This Spring
PU
11:10a2019 NEW STORE OPENINGS : Q1
PU
11:10aMANX TELECOM : Form 8.3 - Manx Telecom Plc
PU
11:10a#NAMEGAMEON : And the Name of Munich's New Sports Arena Is…
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW delivers 2019 profit warning and plan to cut costs by 12 bln euros
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.