DrChrono Launches Time-Limited, Free Trial of EHR

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc ., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, announced it is offering a new, comprehensive free trial of its mobile, cloud-based EHR platform including practice management features so medical practices of all sizes can test out the platforms full solution.



The company will be eliminating its medical practice freemium plan which will officially end on May 31, 2019. In contrast to the previous freemium plan which gave practices access to a few limited features of the EHR platform, DrChrono’s new free trial will give practices nearly unlimited access to many components of the EHR platform including practice management, medical billing, and patient portal. Practices today expect most features enabled in their EHR platform such as dictation, automated coding, and medical billing; now the DrChrono platform enables more through the free trial model.

“As part of the Affordable Care Act and new Meaningful Use requirements, practices need to choose an EHR that meet stricter healthcare IT standards, so enabling more features for providers through a trial period allows a provider to simply do more when evaluating DrChrono as their platform of choice,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “In addition to launching our trial plan, we will continue to offer different plans for the developer community and the educational market.”

Medical practices that want to learn more and sign up for a free trial of DrChrono’s platform should visit https://www.drchrono.com/sign-up/

