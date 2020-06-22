Log in
DrChrono Partners with Ricoh to Automatically Scan Patient ID, Medical Documentation and Explanation of Benefits into Healthcare Platform

06/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., a leading platform provider for medical practices, today announced a new partnership with Ricoh to automatically scan patient IDs and medical documentation right into the electronic health record (EHR), as well as Explanation of Benefits (EOB) into the practice management system (PMS). 

Through this partnership with DrChrono, Ricoh’s Smart Integration Healthcare add-on enables a medical practice to easily scan a patient’s driver license to auto-populate the corresponding fields into their EHR/PMS system. This helps streamline the check-in process, saving staff time and reducing errors with patient data getting into the platform quickly. What had been a time-consuming manual process for onboarding patients can now be done with just a few button presses.

The Healthcare add on also includes the ability to directly scan documents, such as referrals, patient history forms or consent forms. This goes right into the patient record in the EHR, replacing the multiple steps of scanning, saving and uploading documentation.

Also coming soon, Ricoh’s new Explanation of Benefits (EOB) Data Capture will integrate with DrChrono. The EOB is a statement form sent by a health insurance company explaining what medical treatments and/or services were paid for on a patient’s behalf. Medical practices normally scan EOB’s manually into DrChrono and type in information. In the future, with Ricoh’s software a medical practice will be able to scan and have all data extracted from the EOBs from insurance payers and upload the EOB billing data in real-time to DrChrono’s PMS. It will streamline the reconciliation process, saving staff time and reducing errors for the time-consuming process with the large quantities of EOBs every practice receives.

To see a short video on how it works visit -

“We’ve participated in trial use of this solution and it completely fits our workflow,” said Dr. Scott Calzaretta, CEO of Chiro-Medical Group. “It streamlines document workflows for medical practices and reduces manual tasks of our staff by scanning patient documents into DrChrono via the cloud. As a result, it saves their time drastically because we are taking care of over 2,000 appointments every month.  It also helps us to make important patient records instantly accessible and ready to share between our physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, and staff.”

“Ricoh is focused on helping organizations with their digital transformation, and ultimately, to work smarter, and we are thrilled to partner with them to make getting critical patient information such as identification and referrals an automated, seamless process into the DrChrono EHR,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono.  “As we update our platform and build partnerships to help practices improve their technology capabilities and reduce manual tasks, this is a major step forward for streamlining the check-in process and improving the quality of the patient record.”

“Ricoh is expanding our capabilities by working with partners like DrChrono to bring innovative technologies to help customers create a true digital workplace,” said Steven Burger, Vice President, Portfolio Management & Field Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. “Through our partnership with DrChrono we are making it possible for practices to get important patient data automatically scanned into the providers EHR/PMS, which helps to save time, reduce errors, and improve the check-in and reconciliation process for patients.”

About Ricoh
Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

About DrChrono
DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal, and more. The Healthcare Partner Platform Marketplace offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. DrChrono has attracted thousands of physicians, over 18+ million patients, 69 million appointments booked, and 11 billion dollars in medical billing processed in the platform. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Rezendes
Big Swing Communications 
617-640-9278
press@drchrono.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
