Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DrFirst : Collaborates with OneHealthPort to Provide Seamless Integration with Washington State's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to Help Prevent Opioid Abuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:06am EST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DrFirst, the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing, patient medication management, and price transparency solutions, announced today it is collaborating with OneHealthPort, the Health Information Exchange (HIE) for the state of Washington, to seamlessly integrate its technology with the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP). The PDMP is an electronic database that tracks prescriptions for controlled substances, which can help identify opioid "doctor shopping" and reduce substance abuse.

DrFirst, the leading provider of e-prescribing, price transparency, and medication management solutions, uses comprehensive real-time data and connectivity to increase patient safety ratings, efficiency, and profitability. More than 220,000 healthcare professionals, 67,000 pharmacies, and hundreds of electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy system vendors depend on DrFirst to improve workflows, expedite secure collaboration, and drive better outcomes. Visit www.drfirst.com or @DrFirst. (PRNewsfoto/DrFirst)

Approximately two deaths a day in Washington are the result of an opioid-related overdose, according to the Washington State Department of Health, and thousands struggle with addiction.

"In Washington state, we know that the PDMP is a vital tool to help manage opioid prescribing and that seamless integration with the prescribers' electronic applications increases utilization," said Rick Rubin, CEO of OneHealthPort. "We are very pleased to be able to implement this connection with DrFirst that will allow its extensive network of caregivers to benefit from a seamless workflow. We very much appreciate how rapidly and efficiently DrFirst built this key linkage to meet the needs of its customers and the patients we all serve." 

About 1,500 healthcare providers at more than 300 hospitals and physician practices in Washington use DrFirst products to prescribe medications.

"Our collaboration with OneHealthPort gives doctors an important tool to identify patients at risk of addiction," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "Streamlining the connection to the PDMP means they can more quickly make treatment decisions that help tackle the opioid epidemic."

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at every touchpoint of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges in healthcare. We provide our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it – so patients get the best care possible. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

DrFirst Media Contact
Michelle Ronan Noteboom
Amendola Communications
512-426-2870
mnoteboom@acmarketingpr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drfirst-collaborates-with-onehealthport-to-provide-seamless-integration-with-washington-states-prescription-drug-monitoring-program-to-help-prevent-opioid-abuse-300956031.html

SOURCE DrFirst


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30aFlorida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Selects AgEagle's HempOverview for Managing Statewide Hemp Farming Registration Process
GL
08:30aTurning Point Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Repotrectinib in Pediatric Patients
GL
08:30aACACIA RESEARCH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:30aTCR2 THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:30aSolarWindow Adds Lead Scientist to Improve Performance, Cost, and Optimize Processes
GL
08:30aSun Kissed Retires Majority of Convertible Debt with Primary Creditor
GL
08:30aC-Bond NanoShield Takes a Top Award at the 2019 Fleet Europe Summit in Portugal
GL
08:30aVERB Launches LEARN, a New Education Feature In its Industry Leading CRM, Designed to Increase Knowledge, Retention and Brand Loyalty
GL
08:30aKemPharm to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
08:30aPetroteq Reports Planned Automation Completion Date
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group