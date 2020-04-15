Log in
Draegerwerk orders spike in first-quarter due to coronavirus pandemic

04/15/2020 | 03:51pm EDT

German medical equipment maker Draegerwerk on Wednesday said strong orders for facemasks and ventilators had opened up opportunities for significantly higher net sales and earnings.

Draegerwerk said that because of the spread of the coronavirus, first-quarter orders had spiked to 1.39 billion euros, more than double the 648 million euros level from the year-earlier period. Of this, more than 1 billion was booked in the company's medical division which saw orders spike by 177%.

"Demand was particularly strong for products required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients: ventilators, patient monitors and related consumables," it said, adding that there had also been a sharp increase for PPE masks.

A large proportion of the orders are scheduled for delivery before the end of 2020, Draegerwerk said, adding that the high level of incoming orders only resulted in a limited increase in net sales in the first quarter.

"Dräger has considerable opportunities to significantly exceed its previously planned level of net sales and earnings," the company said.

Draeger said it was considering terminating all its participation certificates which would result in an increase in earnings per ordinary share of approximately 36% and a rise in earnings per preference share of approximately 34%.

Draegerwerk said it is considering various financing options, including an increase of the preference share capital.

Dräger said it will publish full first quarter results on April 30, 2020.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

