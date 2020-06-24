Log in
Draffin Tucker : Announces the Expansion of 340B Drug Pricing Program Compliance Service

06/24/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Safety-net healthcare providers serving citizens in vulnerable communities have been participating in the 340B Drug Pricing Program for more than 25 years, successfully providing more comprehensive services and enhancing access to affordable healthcare for all patients.

Draffin Tucker understands the complexities and challenges facing the healthcare industry as it relates to the 340B Program. Draffin Tucker has over 50 years of healthcare knowledge and experience to help address the numerous operational, financial, and compliance aspects of the 340B Program. Under the leadership of Draffin Tucker Partner Jeff Askey, CPA and Manager Matt Atkins, CPA, CIA, 340B ACE we are proud to announce the expansion of our nationally recognized 340B team to include two certified pharmacy technicians with over nineteen years of collective experience in retail and hospital pharmacies.

“We are excited to have Ashley Gerber, CPhT, and Brittany Edwards, CPhT, join our 340B Program Services Team. They will provide compliance services such as 340B Program audits, risk assessments, and 340B Coordinator outsourcing. Their experience will add clinical and operational perspectives to our already high-value services,” says manager Matt Atkins.

Draffin Tucker offers a variety of compliance solutions and other tailored services to meet your specific needs and concerns. We provide assistance with eligibility and enrollment, development of 340B policies and procedures, compliance testing, review of contract pharmacy arrangements, and mock HRSA audits. Additional services include internal audit outsourcing, 340B Coordinator outsourcing, and financial analysis of your covered entity’s 340B Program.

In the ever-changing healthcare world, Draffin Tucker works with you to evaluate your 340B Program's compliance or savings and offer guidance within the 340B Program. For more information, please email 340B@draffin-tucker.com.

ABOUT DRAFFIN TUCKER
Draffin Tucker is a regional CPA and advisory firm serving the Southeastern region of the U.S. since 1948. With a large healthcare practice and expanding commercial practice, Draffin Tucker builds on a disciplined, long-term view through our search for fresh ideas, new services and community-minded professionals. Draffin Tucker’s team provides auditing, income tax and consulting services to meet client needs. The firm has office locations in Albany, Ga., and Atlanta, Ga. More information is available at www.draffin-tucker.com.


© Business Wire 2020
